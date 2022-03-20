Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Sky Lee-Shea Ferguson
Baby Girl
Born: 3/9/22
Mother: Elizabeth A. Smittle
Father: Shea Ferguson
Address: Twin Falls
Stella Rose Walgamott
Baby Girl
Born: 3/10/22
Mother: Ashley Arnold
Father: Brian Walgamott
Address: Jerome
Conrad Grayson
Baby Boy
Born: 3/10/22
Mother: Kelli Grayson
Father: Shane Grayson
Address: Filer
Courtland Ryan Climer
Baby Boy
Born: 3/11/22
Mother: Hailee Climer
Father: Nick Climer
Address: Twin Falls
Phoebe June Bartlett
Baby Girl
Born: 3/13/22
Mother: Tanisha Bartlett
Father: Craig Bartlett
Address: Twin Falls
Brooke Alice Larson
Baby Girl
Born: 3/13/22
Mother: Tammy Larson
Father: Cody Larson
Address: Shoshone
Cooper Dean Malcolm
Baby Boy
Born: 3/13/22
Mother: Jessica Malcolm
Father: Michael Malcolm
Address: Buhl
Claire Kathy Mingo
Baby Girl
Born: 3/15/22
Mother: Kaitlyn Nicole Mingo
Father: Brendan Niemann Mingo
Address: Twin Falls
Ezekhiel Miguel Garcia
Baby Boy
Born: 3/15/22
Mother: Marixssa Rivera
Father: Javier Garcia
Address: Wells, Nevada
Mila Rose Matafele
Baby Girl
Born: 3/17/2022
Mother: Amber Matafele
Father: Junior Matafele
Address: Twin Falls