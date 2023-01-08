 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Owen Dean Steen

Baby Boy

Born: 12/28/2022

Mother: Taylor Steen

Father: Andrew Fiscus

Address: Twin Falls

Kehlani Longomoeloto Matu

Baby Girl

Born: 12/29/2022

Mother: Rylan Matu

Father: Manase Matu

Address: Twin Falls

Adalanii Graciela Garcia

Baby Girl

Born: 12/29/2022

Mother: Aimee Juarez

Father: Leoncio A Garcia

Address: Burley

Wrenley Faye Schneider

Baby Girl

Born: 12/30/2022

Mother: Shelby Schneider

Father: Dalton Schneider

Address: Murtaugh

Scotlynn Dawn Clemmons

Baby Girl

Born: 12/30/2022

Mother: Bailey Baker

Father: Cameron Clemmons

Address: Kimberly

Thea Duncan

Baby Girl

Born: 12/31/2022

Mother: Elizabeth Duncan

Father: Derek Duncan

Address: Twin Falls

Atlas Sebastian Huntsman

Baby Boy

Born: 12/31/2022

Mother: Megan Greenfield

Father: Robert Huntsman

Address: Twin Falls

Lincoln Michael Newlan

Baby Boy

Born: 1/1/2023

Mother: Azia Newlan

Father: Jakeb Newlan

Address: Twin Falls

América Viviana Magana-Salas

Baby Girl

Born: 1/1/2023

Mother: Laura Salas

Father: Edgar Magana

Address: Rogerson

Willow Etta Amy

Baby Girl

Born: 1/1/23

Mother: Cassandra Amy

Father: Charles Amy

Address: Richfield

Oliver Hunter Wickern

Baby Boy

Born: 12/31/22

Finnick Andrew Wickern

Baby Boy

Born: 12/31/22

Mother: Hayley Wickern

Father: Andrew Wickern

Address: Twin Falls

Zyleigh Diane Dilworth

Baby Girl

Born: 1/2/23

Mother: Jordon Maire Dilworth

Father: Brandon Kay Dilworth

Address: Jerome

Journee Rianne Rose Haynes

Baby Girl

Born: 1/2/23

Mother: Alexis Haynes

Address: Twin Falls

William Zane Wadsworth

Baby Boy

Born: 1/2/23

Mother: Kaitlin Wadsworth

Father: Terril Wadsworth

Address: Twin Falls

Brooklyn Marie Lowder

Baby Girl

Born: 1/2/23

Mother: Taylor Lowder

Father: Sterling Lowder

Address: Rupert

Kairi Nicole Evans

Baby Girl

Born: 1/3/23

Mother: Marissa Rose Evans

Father: Brendon David Evans

Address: Kimberly

Margot Renee Dickens

Baby Girl

Born: 1/3/23

Mother: Mealee Dickens

Father: Ian Dickens

Address: Twin Falls

Johnny Lee Thompson

Baby Boy

Born: 1/4/23

Mother: Heidi Raye Thompson

Father: David Andrew Thompson

Address: Twin Falls

Araceli Cuevas

Baby Girl

Born: 1/4/23

Mother: Anabell Gamez Cardoso

Father: Jose Rodolfo Cuevas

Address: Buhl

Luca Sharlow

Baby Boy

Born: 1/4/2023

Mother: Thalia Rodriguez

Father: Logan Sharlow

Address: Twin Falls

