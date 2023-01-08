Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Owen Dean Steen
Baby Boy
Born: 12/28/2022
Mother: Taylor Steen
Father: Andrew Fiscus
Address: Twin Falls
Kehlani Longomoeloto Matu
Baby Girl
Born: 12/29/2022
Mother: Rylan Matu
Father: Manase Matu
Address: Twin Falls
Adalanii Graciela Garcia
Baby Girl
Born: 12/29/2022
Mother: Aimee Juarez
Father: Leoncio A Garcia
Address: Burley
Wrenley Faye Schneider
Baby Girl
Born: 12/30/2022
Mother: Shelby Schneider
Father: Dalton Schneider
Address: Murtaugh
Scotlynn Dawn Clemmons
Baby Girl
Born: 12/30/2022
Mother: Bailey Baker
Father: Cameron Clemmons
Address: Kimberly
Thea Duncan
Baby Girl
Born: 12/31/2022
Mother: Elizabeth Duncan
Father: Derek Duncan
Address: Twin Falls
Atlas Sebastian Huntsman
Baby Boy
Born: 12/31/2022
Mother: Megan Greenfield
Father: Robert Huntsman
Address: Twin Falls
Lincoln Michael Newlan
Baby Boy
Born: 1/1/2023
Mother: Azia Newlan
Father: Jakeb Newlan
Address: Twin Falls
América Viviana Magana-Salas
Baby Girl
Born: 1/1/2023
Mother: Laura Salas
Father: Edgar Magana
Address: Rogerson
Willow Etta Amy
Baby Girl
Born: 1/1/23
Mother: Cassandra Amy
Father: Charles Amy
Address: Richfield
Oliver Hunter Wickern
Baby Boy
Born: 12/31/22
Finnick Andrew Wickern
Baby Boy
Born: 12/31/22
Mother: Hayley Wickern
Father: Andrew Wickern
Address: Twin Falls
Zyleigh Diane Dilworth
Baby Girl
Born: 1/2/23
Mother: Jordon Maire Dilworth
Father: Brandon Kay Dilworth
Address: Jerome
Journee Rianne Rose Haynes
Baby Girl
Born: 1/2/23
Mother: Alexis Haynes
Address: Twin Falls
William Zane Wadsworth
Baby Boy
Born: 1/2/23
Mother: Kaitlin Wadsworth
Father: Terril Wadsworth
Address: Twin Falls
Brooklyn Marie Lowder
Baby Girl
Born: 1/2/23
Mother: Taylor Lowder
Father: Sterling Lowder
Address: Rupert
Kairi Nicole Evans
Baby Girl
Born: 1/3/23
Mother: Marissa Rose Evans
Father: Brendon David Evans
Address: Kimberly
Margot Renee Dickens
Baby Girl
Born: 1/3/23
Mother: Mealee Dickens
Father: Ian Dickens
Address: Twin Falls
Johnny Lee Thompson
Baby Boy
Born: 1/4/23
Mother: Heidi Raye Thompson
Father: David Andrew Thompson
Address: Twin Falls
Araceli Cuevas
Baby Girl
Born: 1/4/23
Mother: Anabell Gamez Cardoso
Father: Jose Rodolfo Cuevas
Address: Buhl
Luca Sharlow
Baby Boy
Born: 1/4/2023
Mother: Thalia Rodriguez
Father: Logan Sharlow
Address: Twin Falls