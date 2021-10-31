Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Cordelia Jordynne-Ray Logan
Baby Girl
Born: 10/20/21
Mother: Shelby Logan
Father: Tyler Logan
Address: Spring Creek, Nevada
Audrey Marise Yates
Baby Girl
Born: 10/21/21
Mother: Candice Ellen Yates
Father: Kenten Charles Yates
Address: Kimberly
Nevaeh Esmee Valenciano Ray
Baby Girl
Born: 10/21/21
Mother: Alysia Ray
Father: Nicholas Ray
Address: Twin Falls
Luca Alexander Alonso Diaz
Baby Boy
Born: 10/21/21
Mother: Kimberly Diaz Aviles
Father: Christian E. Alonso Alvarado
Address: Shoshone
Ajdin Anthony Kadric
Baby Boy
Born: 10/22/21
Mother: Morgan Kadric
Father: Sedin Kadric
Address: Twin Falls
Rogan Andrew Germaine
Baby Boy
Born: 10/22/21
Mother: Sadie Marie Germaine
Father: Blake Andrew Germaine
Address: Filer
Matias Cahue Garcia
Baby Boy
Born: 10/22/21
Mother: Gabriela Garcia Guzman
Father: Emmanuel Cahue Garcia
Address: Twin Falls
Jiovoni Luciano Leon
Baby Boy
Born: 10/22/21
Mother: Precious Pebbles Galeano
Father: Jose Luis Leon
Address: Twin Falls
Olivia Nichole Steel
Baby Girl
Born: 10/23/21
Mother: Jenna Steel
Father: Michael Steel
Address: Twin Falls
Easton Allen Carnahan
Baby Boy
Born: 10/23/21
Mother: Shelby Carnahan
Father: Jake Carnahan
Address: Twin Falls
Alaia Milani Reh
Baby Girl
Born: 10/24/21
Mother: Jasmine Green
Father: Ee Reh
Address: Twin Falls
Natalee Grace Martinez
Baby Girl
Born: 10/25/21
Mother: Ashley Wilson
Father: Frankie Martinez
Address: Buhl
Sophia Elizabeth Rambo
Baby Girl
Born: 10/25/21
Mother: Jaycee Rambo
Father: Jacob Rambo
Address: Jerome
Amelia Jo Prigmore
Baby Girl
Born: 10/26/21
Mother: Hanna Prigmore
Father: Troy Prigmore
Address: Twin Falls
Emma Josephine Pamparau
Baby Girl
Born: 10/28/21
Mother: Marzella Archibald
Father: Kenneth Pamparau
Address: Hagerman