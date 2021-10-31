 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Cordelia Jordynne-Ray Logan

Baby Girl

Born: 10/20/21

Mother: Shelby Logan

Father: Tyler Logan

Address: Spring Creek, Nevada

Audrey Marise Yates

Baby Girl

Born: 10/21/21

Mother: Candice Ellen Yates

Father: Kenten Charles Yates

Address: Kimberly

Nevaeh Esmee Valenciano Ray

Baby Girl

Born: 10/21/21

Mother: Alysia Ray

Father: Nicholas Ray

Address: Twin Falls

Luca Alexander Alonso Diaz

Baby Boy

Born: 10/21/21

Mother: Kimberly Diaz Aviles

People are also reading…

Father: Christian E. Alonso Alvarado

Address: Shoshone

Ajdin Anthony Kadric

Baby Boy

Born: 10/22/21

Mother: Morgan Kadric

Father: Sedin Kadric

Address: Twin Falls

Rogan Andrew Germaine

Baby Boy

Born: 10/22/21

Mother: Sadie Marie Germaine

Father: Blake Andrew Germaine

Address: Filer

Matias Cahue Garcia

Baby Boy

Born: 10/22/21

Mother: Gabriela Garcia Guzman

Father: Emmanuel Cahue Garcia

Address: Twin Falls

Jiovoni Luciano Leon

Baby Boy

Born: 10/22/21

Mother: Precious Pebbles Galeano

Father: Jose Luis Leon

Address: Twin Falls

Olivia Nichole Steel

Baby Girl

Born: 10/23/21

Mother: Jenna Steel

Father: Michael Steel

Address: Twin Falls

Easton Allen Carnahan

Baby Boy

Born: 10/23/21

Mother: Shelby Carnahan

Father: Jake Carnahan

Address: Twin Falls

Alaia Milani Reh

Baby Girl

Born: 10/24/21

Mother: Jasmine Green

Father: Ee Reh

Address: Twin Falls

Natalee Grace Martinez

Baby Girl

Born: 10/25/21

Mother: Ashley Wilson

Father: Frankie Martinez

Address: Buhl

Sophia Elizabeth Rambo

Baby Girl

Born: 10/25/21

Mother: Jaycee Rambo

Father: Jacob Rambo

Address: Jerome

Amelia Jo Prigmore

Baby Girl

Born: 10/26/21

Mother: Hanna Prigmore

Father: Troy Prigmore

Address: Twin Falls

Emma Josephine Pamparau

Baby Girl

Born: 10/28/21

Mother: Marzella Archibald

Father: Kenneth Pamparau

Address: Hagerman

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News