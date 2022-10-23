Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Emmanuel Carreno Corona
Baby Boy
Born: 10/11/22
Mother: Juanita Bianey Lopez Carreno
Father: Edgar S Corona
Address: Twin Falls
Faye Elizabeth Mason
Baby Girl
Born: 10/12/22
Mother: Bethany Lynn Mason
Father: Eric Scot Mason
Address: Twin Falls
Jezuriah Morales
Baby Boy
Born: 10/13/22
Mother: Jailene Morales
Father: Joshua Morales
Address: Shoshone
Eli Kim Jacobson
Baby Boy
Born: 10/13/22
Mother: Holly Jacobson
Father: Kagen Jacobson
Address: Filer
Declan Grey Burks
Baby Boy
Born: 10/13/22
Mother: Megan Burks
Father: Jared Burks
Address: Twin Falls
Jadyn Joy Rosete-Ojeda
Baby Boy
Born: 10/14/22
Mother: Jada Maria Ojeda
Father: Justin Julian Rosete
Address: Wendell
Swayde Maverick Tolle
Baby Boy
Born: 10/15/22
Mother: Kaitlyn Tolle
Father: Coy Tolle
Address: Hazelton
Griffin Lynn Moore
Baby Boy
Born: 10/15/22
Mother: Kasadie Allgood
Father: Joshua Moore
Address: Hazelton
Charlotte Dee-Ann Truscott
Baby Girl
Born: 10/17/22
Mother: Marie Truscott
Father: Todd Truscott
Address: Buhl
Arlo Lyn Bailey
Baby Boy
Born: 10/17/22
Mother: Hannah Truscott
Father: Jeremiah Bailey Jr.
Address: Paul
Octavia Divine Spellerberg
Baby GIrl
Born: 10/18/22
Mother: Tiffany Jannotta
Father: Brayden Spellerberg
Address: Jerome
Ryedin Christopher Liggett
Born: 10/19/22
Mother: Jordyn Liggett
Father: Chris Liggett
Address: Twin Falls