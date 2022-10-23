 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Emmanuel Carreno Corona

Baby Boy

Born: 10/11/22

Mother: Juanita Bianey Lopez Carreno

Father: Edgar S Corona

Address: Twin Falls

Faye Elizabeth Mason

Baby Girl

Born: 10/12/22

Mother: Bethany Lynn Mason

Father: Eric Scot Mason

Address: Twin Falls

Jezuriah Morales

Baby Boy

Born: 10/13/22

Mother: Jailene Morales

Father: Joshua Morales

Address: Shoshone

Eli Kim Jacobson

Baby Boy

Born: 10/13/22

Mother: Holly Jacobson

Father: Kagen Jacobson

Address: Filer

Declan Grey Burks

Baby Boy

Born: 10/13/22

Mother: Megan Burks

Father: Jared Burks

Address: Twin Falls

Jadyn Joy Rosete-Ojeda

Baby Boy

Born: 10/14/22

Mother: Jada Maria Ojeda

Father: Justin Julian Rosete

Address: Wendell

Swayde Maverick Tolle

Baby Boy

Born: 10/15/22

Mother: Kaitlyn Tolle

Father: Coy Tolle

Address: Hazelton

Griffin Lynn Moore

Baby Boy

Born: 10/15/22

Mother: Kasadie Allgood

Father: Joshua Moore

Address: Hazelton

Charlotte Dee-Ann Truscott

Baby Girl

Born: 10/17/22

Mother: Marie Truscott

Father: Todd Truscott

Address: Buhl

Arlo Lyn Bailey

Baby Boy

Born: 10/17/22

Mother: Hannah Truscott

Father: Jeremiah Bailey Jr.

Address: Paul

Octavia Divine Spellerberg

Baby GIrl

Born: 10/18/22

Mother: Tiffany Jannotta

Father: Brayden Spellerberg

Address: Jerome

Ryedin Christopher Liggett

Born: 10/19/22

Mother: Jordyn Liggett

Father: Chris Liggett

Address: Twin Falls

