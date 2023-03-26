Bennett Augustine Wilson
Baby Boy
Born: 3/16/23
Mother: Natalie Wilson
Father: Jacob Wilson
Address: Twin Falls
Silas Shane Davis
Baby Boy
Born: 3/16/23
Mother: Alexis Miller
Father: Aaron Davis
Address: Jerome
Isaac Clarke Pinkerton
Baby Boy
Born: 3/16/23
Mother: Lindsay Pendlebury
Father: Gaige Pinkerton
Address: Filer
Virginia Jones
Baby Girl
Born: 3/16/23
Mother: Mekenna Jones
Father: Joesph Griffith
Address: Filer
Leyla Catalina Mendoza
Baby Girl
Born: 3/16/23
Mother: Adelma Arroyo Alvarez
Father: Francisco Javier Mendoza
Address: Twin Falls
Ezekiel Alexander Quintero
Baby Boy
Born: 3/17/23
Mother: Maria Quintero
Father: Carlos Quintero
Address: Filer
Arianelly Rose Urrutia
Baby Girl
Born: 3/17/23
Mother: Jaqueline G Camberos Garcia
Father: Jose H Urrutia Villa
Address: Twin Falls
Myles Michael Praegitzer
Baby Boy
Born: 3/17/23
Mother: Sara Praegitzer
Father: Justin Praegitzer
Address: Jerome
Charlotte Elizabeth Owen
Baby Girl
Born: 3/18/23
Mother: Bri Owen
Father: Cader Owen
Address: Filer
August Chapman
Baby Boy
Born: 3/18/23
Mother: Kya Chapman
Father: Christopher Chapman
Address: Twin Falls
Hernan Bravo
Baby Boy
Born: 3/18/23
Mother: Edelyn Vejar
Father: Jaime Bravo
Address: Jerome
Lennon Valerie Pirtle
Baby Girl
Born: 3/21/23
Mother: Makenzie Pirtle
Father: Marshall Pirtle
Address: Burley