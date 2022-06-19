 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Champ Kimbrough

Baby Boy

Born: 6/9/22

Mother: Deja Gonzalez

Father: Spencer Kimbrough

Address: Twin Falls

Serenity Scotland Sorensen

Baby Girl

Born: 6/9/22

Mother: Ashley Burkhardt

Father: Steven Sorensen

Address: Twin Falls

Ryker Burdette Roberts

Baby Boy

Born: 6/11/22

Mother: Mariah Roberts

Father: Samuel Roberts

Address: Filer

Taytn Win Hurtado

Baby Girl

Born: 6/11/22

Mother: Bailee Leanne Hurtado

Father: Raulie Hurtado

Address: Dietrich

Mya Jo Baithavong

Baby Girl

Born: 6/12/22

Mother: Jessica Baithavong

Father: Jacob Baithavong

Address: Murtaugh

Amari Jean Faith Jones

Baby Girl

Born: 6/13/2022

Mother: Aundrea Watters

Father: Josh Jones

Address: Twin Falls

Chloe Renée Caprai

Baby Girl

Born: 6/15/2022

Mother: Kristina (Kristy) Caprai

Father: Kyle Caprai

Address: Twin Falls

Jaxsyn Timothy Brasier

Baby Boy

Born: 6/14/2022

Mother: Lindsay Brasier

Father: Michael Brasier

Address: Kimberly, ID

Charlotte Suzanne Wendlandt

Baby Girl

Born: 6/15/2022

Mother: Taylor E Wendlandt

Father: Bradly R Wendlandt

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
