Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Champ Kimbrough
Baby Boy
Born: 6/9/22
Mother: Deja Gonzalez
Father: Spencer Kimbrough
Address: Twin Falls
Serenity Scotland Sorensen
Baby Girl
Born: 6/9/22
Mother: Ashley Burkhardt
Father: Steven Sorensen
Address: Twin Falls
Ryker Burdette Roberts
Baby Boy
Born: 6/11/22
Mother: Mariah Roberts
Father: Samuel Roberts
Address: Filer
Taytn Win Hurtado
Baby Girl
Born: 6/11/22
Mother: Bailee Leanne Hurtado
Father: Raulie Hurtado
Address: Dietrich
Mya Jo Baithavong
Baby Girl
Born: 6/12/22
Mother: Jessica Baithavong
Father: Jacob Baithavong
Address: Murtaugh
Amari Jean Faith Jones
Baby Girl
Born: 6/13/2022
Mother: Aundrea Watters
Father: Josh Jones
Address: Twin Falls
Chloe Renée Caprai
Baby Girl
Born: 6/15/2022
Mother: Kristina (Kristy) Caprai
Father: Kyle Caprai
Address: Twin Falls
Jaxsyn Timothy Brasier
Baby Boy
Born: 6/14/2022
Mother: Lindsay Brasier
Father: Michael Brasier
Address: Kimberly, ID
Charlotte Suzanne Wendlandt
Baby Girl
Born: 6/15/2022
Mother: Taylor E Wendlandt
Father: Bradly R Wendlandt
Address: Twin Falls, ID