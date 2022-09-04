 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Richard Joseph Lamont Yager

Baby Boy

Born: 8/26/22

Mother: Amanda Anderson-Yager

Father: Ryan Ray Yager

Address: Twin Falls

Cash Russell Wendell

Baby Boy

Born: 8/26/22

Mother: Brittny Wendell

Father: Cole Wendell

Address: Kimberly

Jason Thomas Patterson

Baby Boy

Born: 8/26/22

Mother: Heather R. Patterson

Father: Patrick J. Patterson

Address: Twin Falls

Noah Lee Sorensen

Baby Boy

Born: 8/26/22

Mother: Diana Sorensen

Father: Jakob Sorensen

Address: Twin Falls

Dominic Ricardo Arroyo

Baby Boy

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Yezeli Arroyo

Address: Twin Falls

Emri Monroe Kimble

Baby Girl

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Caine Kimble

Father: Tanner Kimble

Address: Jerome

Declan Bridger Kelley

Baby Boy

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Marissa Kelley

Father: Rhett Kelley

Address: Jerome

Serenity Grace Arbon

Baby Girl

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Audah Arbon

Father: Jon Arbon

Address: Rupert

McCoy Trueblood

Baby Boy

Born: 8/26/22

Mother: Natalie Meiers

Father: Jacob Meiers

Address: Buhl

Finley L. Montgomery

Baby Girl

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Mallory Ordaz

Father: Andrew Montgomery

Address: Shoshone

Emma Isabelle Gutierrez

Baby Girl

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Vanessa Perez

Father: Cristhian Gutierrez

Address: Twin Falls

Theodore Gilbert Clark

Baby Boy

Born: 8/29/22

Mother: Tiffany Ward

Father: Bobby Clark

Address: Twin Falls

Lilly Renee Gutierrez

Baby Girl

Born: 8/29/22

Mother: Casey Lockyer

Father: Albert Gutierrez

Address: Shoshone

Andrew Allen Chafin

Baby Boy

Born: 08/29/22

Mother: Jolene Wood

Father: Braden Chafin

Address: Twin Falls

Leila Sue Vega

Baby Girl

Born: 8/30/22

Mother: Adrianna Pinkerton

Father: Jim Vega

Address: Buhl

Ailynn Samantha Beltran

Baby Girl

Born: 8/30/22

Mother: Alondra Samantha Alcantar

Father: Luis Daniel Beltran

Address: Jerome

Timotheaus Wilder Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 8/27/22

Mother: Emily Wilder

Father: Timotheaus Wilder

Address: Twin Falls

Carlos Josias Ortega-Diaz

Baby Boy

Born: 8/30/2022

Mother: Fabiola Ortega

Father: Jaime Ortega Guzman

Address: Buhl

Alyanna Jolie Gutierrez

Baby Girl

Born: 8/31/2022

Mother: Vanessa Perez

Father: Joel Gutierrez

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
