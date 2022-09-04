Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Richard Joseph Lamont Yager
Baby Boy
Born: 8/26/22
Mother: Amanda Anderson-Yager
Father: Ryan Ray Yager
Address: Twin Falls
Cash Russell Wendell
Baby Boy
Born: 8/26/22
Mother: Brittny Wendell
Father: Cole Wendell
Address: Kimberly
Jason Thomas Patterson
Baby Boy
Born: 8/26/22
Mother: Heather R. Patterson
Father: Patrick J. Patterson
Address: Twin Falls
Noah Lee Sorensen
Baby Boy
Born: 8/26/22
Mother: Diana Sorensen
Father: Jakob Sorensen
Address: Twin Falls
Dominic Ricardo Arroyo
Baby Boy
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Yezeli Arroyo
Address: Twin Falls
Emri Monroe Kimble
Baby Girl
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Caine Kimble
Father: Tanner Kimble
Address: Jerome
Declan Bridger Kelley
Baby Boy
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Marissa Kelley
Father: Rhett Kelley
Address: Jerome
Serenity Grace Arbon
Baby Girl
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Audah Arbon
Father: Jon Arbon
Address: Rupert
McCoy Trueblood
Baby Boy
Born: 8/26/22
Mother: Natalie Meiers
Father: Jacob Meiers
Address: Buhl
Finley L. Montgomery
Baby Girl
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Mallory Ordaz
Father: Andrew Montgomery
Address: Shoshone
Emma Isabelle Gutierrez
Baby Girl
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Vanessa Perez
Father: Cristhian Gutierrez
Address: Twin Falls
Theodore Gilbert Clark
Baby Boy
Born: 8/29/22
Mother: Tiffany Ward
Father: Bobby Clark
Address: Twin Falls
Lilly Renee Gutierrez
Baby Girl
Born: 8/29/22
Mother: Casey Lockyer
Father: Albert Gutierrez
Address: Shoshone
Andrew Allen Chafin
Baby Boy
Born: 08/29/22
Mother: Jolene Wood
Father: Braden Chafin
Address: Twin Falls
Leila Sue Vega
Baby Girl
Born: 8/30/22
Mother: Adrianna Pinkerton
Father: Jim Vega
Address: Buhl
Ailynn Samantha Beltran
Baby Girl
Born: 8/30/22
Mother: Alondra Samantha Alcantar
Father: Luis Daniel Beltran
Address: Jerome
Timotheaus Wilder Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 8/27/22
Mother: Emily Wilder
Father: Timotheaus Wilder
Address: Twin Falls
Carlos Josias Ortega-Diaz
Baby Boy
Born: 8/30/2022
Mother: Fabiola Ortega
Father: Jaime Ortega Guzman
Address: Buhl
Alyanna Jolie Gutierrez
Baby Girl
Born: 8/31/2022
Mother: Vanessa Perez
Father: Joel Gutierrez
Address: Twin Falls