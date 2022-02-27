Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Braylon William TuckerBaby Boy
Born: 2/17/22
Mother: Jennifer Tucker
Father: Shawn Tucker
Address: Twin Falls
Murphy Wildy HumanBaby Girl
Born: 2/17/22
Mother: Melissa Shae Prescott-Human
Father: Jesse Charles Human
Address: Jerome
Layla Ray McDanielBaby Girl
Born: 2/18/22
Mother: Hannah Marie McDaniel
Father: Landon Jody McDaniel
Address: Twin Falls
Xyla A. Warren OlmosBaby Girl
Born: 2/19/22
Mother: Zandra Warren
Father: Joel Olmos
Address: Jerome
Mateo Lee MitmaBaby Boy
Born: 2/19/22
Mother: Mercedes Moudy
Father: Anthony Mitma
Address: Twin Falls
Hassan D PaezBaby Boy
Born: 2/19/22
Mother: Araceli Saldana
Father: Aaron Paez
Address: Twin Falls
Kolay Sia KriegerBaby Girl
Born: 2/21/22
Mother: Joanna Krieger
Father: Kory Krieger
Address: Twin Falls
Terra Jean Lowery
Baby Girl
Born: 2/22/22
Mother: Taeli Higgins
Father: Derek Lowery
Address: Wendell
Dalton Durand BarnesBaby Boy
Born: 2/22/22
Mother: Jessica Dawn Barnes
Father: Durand Delano Barnes
Address: Twin Falls
Grayson Asher MorrisonBaby Boy
Born: 2/22/22
Mother: Victoria West
Father: Bryce Morrison
Address: Twin Falls
Millie Marie JonesBaby Girl
Born: 2/22/22
Mother: Alyssa Jones
Father: Kyler Jones
Address: Spring Creek, Nevada
Scarlett Faye HermonBaby Girl
Born: 2/23/2022
Mother: Mallory Hermon
Father: Tylar Hermon
Address: Jerome