Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Braylon William TuckerBaby Boy

Born: 2/17/22

Mother: Jennifer Tucker

Father: Shawn Tucker

Address: Twin Falls

Murphy Wildy HumanBaby Girl

Born: 2/17/22

Mother: Melissa Shae Prescott-Human

Father: Jesse Charles Human

Address: Jerome

Layla Ray McDanielBaby Girl

Born: 2/18/22

Mother: Hannah Marie McDaniel

Father: Landon Jody McDaniel

Address: Twin Falls

Xyla A. Warren OlmosBaby Girl

Born: 2/19/22

Mother: Zandra Warren

Father: Joel Olmos

Address: Jerome

Mateo Lee MitmaBaby Boy

Born: 2/19/22

Mother: Mercedes Moudy

Father: Anthony Mitma

Address: Twin Falls

Hassan D PaezBaby Boy

Born: 2/19/22

Mother: Araceli Saldana

Father: Aaron Paez

Address: Twin Falls

Kolay Sia KriegerBaby Girl

Born: 2/21/22

Mother: Joanna Krieger

Father: Kory Krieger

Address: Twin Falls

Terra Jean Lowery

Baby Girl

Born: 2/22/22

Mother: Taeli Higgins

Father: Derek Lowery

Address: Wendell

Dalton Durand BarnesBaby Boy

Born: 2/22/22

Mother: Jessica Dawn Barnes

Father: Durand Delano Barnes

Address: Twin Falls

Grayson Asher MorrisonBaby Boy

Born: 2/22/22

Mother: Victoria West

Father: Bryce Morrison

Address: Twin Falls

Millie Marie JonesBaby Girl

Born: 2/22/22

Mother: Alyssa Jones

Father: Kyler Jones

Address: Spring Creek, Nevada

Scarlett Faye HermonBaby Girl

Born: 2/23/2022

Mother: Mallory Hermon

Father: Tylar Hermon

Address: Jerome

