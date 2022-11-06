 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ella Torres

Baby Girl

Born: 10/26/22

Mother: Belen G. Torres

Father: Mario Torres

Address: Kimberly

Everly Marie Singleton

Baby Girl

Born: 10/28/22

Mother: Kelsie Marie Singleton

Father: Derrek Jon Singleton

Address: Twin Falls

Kaylee Marie Laird

Baby Girl

Born: 10/31/22

Mother: Billie Laird

Father: Joshua Laird

Address: Buhl

Roy Bean Dunford

Baby Boy

Born: 11/1/22

Mother: Billie Mae Dunford

Father: Beau Arthur Dunford

Address: Twin Falls

Charlee Ann Garcia

Baby Girl

Born: 11/1/22

Mother: Tayller Ann Garcia

Father: Jorden M. Garcia

Address: Rupert

Lennix Jae Bunker

Baby Girl

Born: 11/1/22

Mother: Brittany Bunker

Father: Travis Bunker

Address: Twin Falls

Achilles Israel Hampton

Baby Boy

Born: 11/1/22

Mother: Berenice Pinon-Ortiz

Father: Tyler Hampton

Address: Shoshone

Caisin Eugene Smith

Baby Boy

Born: 10/31/22

Mother: Samantha Moncur

Father: Curtiss James Smith

Address: Hazelton

Robert Roth

Baby Boy

Born: 11/2/2022

Mother: Susana Roth

Father: Evan Roth

Address: Jerome

Nevaeh Camila Lopez

Baby Girl

Born: 11/2/2022

Mother: Sybonea Paz

Father: Carlos Lopez Jr.

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
