Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ella Torres
Baby Girl
Born: 10/26/22
Mother: Belen G. Torres
Father: Mario Torres
Address: Kimberly
Everly Marie Singleton
Baby Girl
Born: 10/28/22
Mother: Kelsie Marie Singleton
Father: Derrek Jon Singleton
Address: Twin Falls
Kaylee Marie Laird
Baby Girl
Born: 10/31/22
Mother: Billie Laird
Father: Joshua Laird
Address: Buhl
Roy Bean Dunford
Baby Boy
Born: 11/1/22
Mother: Billie Mae Dunford
Father: Beau Arthur Dunford
Address: Twin Falls
Charlee Ann Garcia
Baby Girl
Born: 11/1/22
Mother: Tayller Ann Garcia
Father: Jorden M. Garcia
Address: Rupert
Lennix Jae Bunker
Baby Girl
Born: 11/1/22
Mother: Brittany Bunker
Father: Travis Bunker
Address: Twin Falls
Achilles Israel Hampton
Baby Boy
Born: 11/1/22
Mother: Berenice Pinon-Ortiz
Father: Tyler Hampton
Address: Shoshone
Caisin Eugene Smith
Baby Boy
Born: 10/31/22
Mother: Samantha Moncur
Father: Curtiss James Smith
Address: Hazelton
Robert Roth
Baby Boy
Born: 11/2/2022
Mother: Susana Roth
Father: Evan Roth
Address: Jerome
Nevaeh Camila Lopez
Baby Girl
Born: 11/2/2022
Mother: Sybonea Paz
Father: Carlos Lopez Jr.
Address: Twin Falls