Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Clayton Anthony Bybee
Baby Boy
Born: 5/18/22
Mother: Morgan May
Father: Taylor Bybee
Address: Twin Falls
Zoey Dawn Podesek
Baby Girl
Born: 5/19/22
Mother: Shelby Rae Podesek
Father: Coleton Stanley Podesek
Address: Twin Falls
Ruth Ann Vannewkirk
Baby Girl
Born: 5/20/22
Mother: Michelle Vannewkirk
Father: John Vannewkirk
Address: Twin Falls
Hannah Ralls
Baby Girl
Born: 5/22/22
Mother: Kayleigh Ralls
Father: Rowdy Ralls
Address: Jerome
Alan Garcia
Baby Boy
Born: 6/3/22
Mother: Luz Maria Aguilar
Father: Francisco Garcia
Address: Twin Falls
Walter Al McKim IV
Baby Boy
Born: 6/3/22
Mother: Courtney Jackson
Father: Walter Al McKim III
Address: Twin Falls
Connor James Sloper
Baby Boy
Born: 6/3/22
Mother: Kathleen Connor
Father: Robert Sloper
Address: Shoshone
Jaylee Aguilar
Baby Girl
Born: 6/3/22
Mother: Yesenia Lopez
Father: Rodolfo Aguilar
Address: Filer
Mateo Orozco Enriquez
Baby Boy
Born: 6/5/22
Mother: Maricruz Avalos Enriquez
Father: Rafael Orozco Enriquez Jr.
Address: Gooding
Kove Beaumont Prescott
Baby Boy
Born: 6/5/22
Mother: Lilli Sackett
Father: Kylar Prescott
Address: Filer
Emma Dawn Appell-Hobbs
Baby Girl
Born: 6/6/22
Mother: Tarica Appell-Hobbs
Address: Jerome
Ellie Jo Dewey
Baby Girl
Born: 6/6/22
Mother: Andrea Dewey
Father: Wyatt Dewey
Address: Filer
Sadie Angeline Ibarra
Baby Girl
Born: 6/7/22
Mother: Pearl Holguin
Father: Ricardo Ibarra
Address: Elko, NV.
Jane Emilia Pendley
Baby Girl
Born: 6/7/22
Mother: Tamara Pendley
Father: Nathan Pendley
Address: Jerome
Jaxson Ryley Peterson
Baby Boy
Born: 6/8/2022
Mother: Shanna Peterson
Father: Ryley Peterson
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Anna Cole Westcott
Baby Girl
Born: 6/8/2022
Mother: TyAnna Westcott
Father: Michael Westcott
Address: Filer, ID