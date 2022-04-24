 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  •

Kevleigh Baylee Shayne Rathbun

Baby Girl

Born: 4/13/22

Mother: Kellie Rathbun

Father: Kevin Rathbun

Address: Twin Falls

Beckham Kim Hall

Baby Boy

Born: 4/14/22

Mother: Robin Hall

Father: Jacob Hall

Address: Twin Falls

Miles George Cantrell

Baby Boy

Born: 4/14/22

Mother: Amanda Louise Cantrell

Father: Chase William Cantrell

Address: Buhl

Aolani A. Jaime Carrillo

Baby Girl

Born: 4/15/22

Mother: Dalia Carrillo

Father: Rogelio Jaime

Address: Bellevue

Faith Becky Hope Avey

Baby Girl

Born: 4/15/22

Mother: Bonnie Avey

Father: Blaine Avey

Address: Twin Falls

Armando Roman Guevara

Baby Boy

Born: 4/15/22

Mother: Sierra Lesli Slivers

Father: Ramiro Roman Guevara

Address: Kimberly

Violet June Kaiser

Baby Girl

Born: 4/15/22

Mother: Mariah Kaiser

Father: Justin Kaiser

Address: Jerome

William Ranier Robson

Baby Boy

Born: 4/16/22

Mother: Rebecca Robson

Address: Twin Falls

Freya Vae Henderson

Baby Girl

Born: 4/17/22

Mother: Shade Henderson

Father: Jameson Henderson

Address: Twin Falls

Jett Hudson Hillstead

Baby Boy

Born: 4/15/22

Mother: Hailey Renae Hillstead

Father: Adison Ben Hillstead

Address: Twin Falls

Alexander Perez-Orozco

Baby Boy

Born: 4/18/22

Mother: Maria Orozco

Father: Jose Perez

Address: Jerome

Adam Robert Fromeyer

Baby Boy

Born: 4/19/22

Mother: Samantha Fromeyer

Father: Jacob Fromeyer

Address: Hansen

Weston Ryan Fromeyer

Baby Boy

Born: 4/19/22

Mother: Samantha Fromeyer

Father: Jacob Fromeyer

Address: Hansen

Piper Kaleilani Corbin

Baby Girl

Born: 4/19/22

Mother: Karley Fitch

Father: Dustin Corbin

Address: Wells, NV.

Challin Raelynn Clayville

Baby Girl

Born: 4/19/22

Mother: Jennifer Lynn Clayville

Father: Thomas Walter Clayville

Address: Twin Fallls

Alessia Juliette Lopez Rodriguez

Baby Girl

Born: 4/20/22

Mother: Alysha Lopez Rodriguez

Father: Obidio Lopez Martinez

Address: Jerome

Rylee June Nelson

Baby Girl

Born: 4/20/22

Mother: Conny Nelson

Father: Cody Nelson

Address: Hazelton

Brixon Tyce Reitsma -Hayward

Baby Boy

Born: 4/20/22

Mother: Kristina Reitsma

Mother: Melissa Hayward

Address: Wendell

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Tags

