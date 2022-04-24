Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Kevleigh Baylee Shayne Rathbun
Baby Girl
Born: 4/13/22
Mother: Kellie Rathbun
Father: Kevin Rathbun
Address: Twin Falls
Beckham Kim Hall
Baby Boy
Born: 4/14/22
Mother: Robin Hall
Father: Jacob Hall
Address: Twin Falls
Miles George Cantrell
Baby Boy
Born: 4/14/22
Mother: Amanda Louise Cantrell
Father: Chase William Cantrell
Address: Buhl
Aolani A. Jaime Carrillo
Baby Girl
Born: 4/15/22
Mother: Dalia Carrillo
Father: Rogelio Jaime
Address: Bellevue
Faith Becky Hope Avey
Baby Girl
Born: 4/15/22
Mother: Bonnie Avey
Father: Blaine Avey
Address: Twin Falls
Armando Roman Guevara
Baby Boy
Born: 4/15/22
Mother: Sierra Lesli Slivers
Father: Ramiro Roman Guevara
Address: Kimberly
Violet June Kaiser
Baby Girl
Born: 4/15/22
Mother: Mariah Kaiser
Father: Justin Kaiser
Address: Jerome
William Ranier Robson
Baby Boy
Born: 4/16/22
Mother: Rebecca Robson
Address: Twin Falls
Freya Vae Henderson
Baby Girl
Born: 4/17/22
Mother: Shade Henderson
Father: Jameson Henderson
Address: Twin Falls
Jett Hudson Hillstead
Baby Boy
Born: 4/15/22
Mother: Hailey Renae Hillstead
Father: Adison Ben Hillstead
Address: Twin Falls
Alexander Perez-Orozco
Baby Boy
Born: 4/18/22
Mother: Maria Orozco
Father: Jose Perez
Address: Jerome
Adam Robert Fromeyer
Baby Boy
Born: 4/19/22
Mother: Samantha Fromeyer
Father: Jacob Fromeyer
Address: Hansen
Weston Ryan Fromeyer
Baby Boy
Born: 4/19/22
Mother: Samantha Fromeyer
Father: Jacob Fromeyer
Address: Hansen
Piper Kaleilani Corbin
Baby Girl
Born: 4/19/22
Mother: Karley Fitch
Father: Dustin Corbin
Address: Wells, NV.
Challin Raelynn Clayville
Baby Girl
Born: 4/19/22
Mother: Jennifer Lynn Clayville
Father: Thomas Walter Clayville
Address: Twin Fallls
Alessia Juliette Lopez Rodriguez
Baby Girl
Born: 4/20/22
Mother: Alysha Lopez Rodriguez
Father: Obidio Lopez Martinez
Address: Jerome
Rylee June Nelson
Baby Girl
Born: 4/20/22
Mother: Conny Nelson
Father: Cody Nelson
Address: Hazelton
Brixon Tyce Reitsma -Hayward
Baby Boy
Born: 4/20/22
Mother: Kristina Reitsma
Mother: Melissa Hayward
Address: Wendell