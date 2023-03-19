Khloe Noel Kimbrough
Baby Girl
Born: 3/7/2023
Mother: Jordan Lawren Kimbrough
Father: Sea Dale Kimbrough
Address: Twin Falls
Scotlyn Emelia Kimbrough
Baby Girl
Born: 3/7/2023
Mother: Jordan Lawren Kimbrough
Father: Sea Dale Kimbrough
Address: Twin Falls
Luka Valentin Bampa
Baby Boy
Born: 3/8/2023
Mother: Aclaldet Maldonado-Acosta
Father: Vjekoslav Bampa
Address: Twin Falls
Magnus Faer Futrell
Baby Boy
Born: 3/9/2023
Mother: MacKenzie Rain Humphrey
Father: Steven Anthony Futrell
Address: Gooding
Eldon Michael Leonard
Baby Boy
Born: 3/8/2023
Mother: Teresa Moreira
Father: Michael Leonard
Address: Twin Falls
Kristy Annemarie Duncan
Baby Girl
Born: 3/9/2023
Mother: Yulmi Situn
Father: Randy Duncan
Address: Jerome
Scarlett Victoria Stock
Baby Girl
Born: 3/9/2023
Mother: Emily Stock
Father: Spencer Stock
Address: Twin Falls
Weston Tanner Hamilton
Baby Boy
Born: 3/9/2023
Mother: Mollee Joan Hamilton
Father: James Matthew Hamilton
Address: Twin Falls
Olive Rae Scripter
Baby Girl
Born: 3/10/2023
Mother: Canyen Rae Strate
Father: Logan Matthew Scripter
Address: Twin Falls
Skyla Aspyn Hershberger
Baby Girl
Born: 3/10/2023
Mother: Regina Hershberger
Father: Kevin Hershberger
Address: Gooding
Adem Dimitri Kadusic
Baby Boy
Born: 3/12/2023
Mother: Almedina Kadusic
Address: Twin Falls
Della Lolita Baird
Baby Girl
Born: 3/12/23
Mother: Emmylou Anna Baird
Father: Joshua Ryan Baird
Address: Kimberly
Eversyn Anne Newbry
Baby Girl
Born: 3/13/23
Mother: Tonya Kaye Newbry
Father: Nicholas Duane Newbry
Address: Jerome
Kailen Fernanda Flores
Baby Girl
Born: 3/15/23
Mother: Marine Sandoval
Father: Abraham Flores
Address: Jerome