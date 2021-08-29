Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Baby Girl
Giselle May Cintora
Born: 8/19/21
Mother: Marisol Regalado
Father: Carlos Cintora
Address: Shoshone
Baby Boy
David Jay Loya
Born: 8/19/21
Mother: Gretchen Clapier
Address: Twin Falls
Baby Boy
Bodee Harris Anderson
Born: 8/19/21
Mother: Nicole Anderson
Father: Anthony Anderson
Address: Gooding
Baby Girl
Scotlynn Marie Knopp
Born: 8/20/21
Mother: Katrina Knopp
Father: Colton Knopp
Address: Kimberly
Baby Girl
Melodie Gould
Born: 8/20/21
Mother: Cierra Gould
Father: Noah Gould
Address: Burley
Baby Boy
Joseph Chan
Born: 8/20/21
Mother: Tha Cin Sung
Father: Chan Chan
Address: Twin Falls
Baby Boy
Donavan Angel Hernandez
Born: 8/20/21
Mother: Kenia C. Hernandez
Father: Angel Eduardo Hernandez
Address: Jerome
Baby Boy
Asher Leighton Owens
Born: 8/20/21
Mother: Kelsie Linn Hendrickson
Father: Jeremiah Robert Owens
Address: Twin Falls
Baby Boy
Jayden Delacruz Torres
Born: 8/20/21
Mother: Maria Torres Noya
Father: Fredy Elmer Delacruz Manturano
Address: Shoshone
Baby Girl
Josie Evolet Gallegos
Born: 8/21/21
Mother: Megan Lee Gallegos
Father: Manuel Gallegos
Address: Gooding
Baby Girl
Alessandra Alize Lara
Born: 8/24/21
Mother: Michelle Miller
Father: Silverio Lara
Address: Jerome
Baby Girl
Mollie Ty Merrick Hall
Born: 8/23/21
Mother: Elizabeth Mahler Hall
Father: Jeremiah Daniel Hall
Address: Twin Falls
Baby Boy
Milo Russell Webb
Born: 8/24/21