Stork report: Births in Twin Falls
St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Baby Girl

Giselle May Cintora

Born: 8/19/21

Mother: Marisol Regalado

Father: Carlos Cintora

Address: Shoshone

Baby Boy

David Jay Loya

Born: 8/19/21

Mother: Gretchen Clapier

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Bodee Harris Anderson

Born: 8/19/21

Mother: Nicole Anderson

Father: Anthony Anderson

Address: Gooding

Baby Girl

Scotlynn Marie Knopp

Born: 8/20/21

Mother: Katrina Knopp

Father: Colton Knopp

Address: Kimberly

Baby Girl

Melodie Gould

Born: 8/20/21

Mother: Cierra Gould

Father: Noah Gould

Address: Burley

Baby Boy

Joseph Chan

Born: 8/20/21

Mother: Tha Cin Sung

Father: Chan Chan

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Donavan Angel Hernandez

Born: 8/20/21

Mother: Kenia C. Hernandez

Father: Angel Eduardo Hernandez

Address: Jerome

Baby Boy

Asher Leighton Owens

Born: 8/20/21

Mother: Kelsie Linn Hendrickson

Father: Jeremiah Robert Owens

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Jayden Delacruz Torres

Born: 8/20/21

Mother: Maria Torres Noya

Father: Fredy Elmer Delacruz Manturano

Address: Shoshone

Baby Girl

Josie Evolet Gallegos

Born: 8/21/21

Mother: Megan Lee Gallegos

Father: Manuel Gallegos

Address: Gooding

Baby Girl

Alessandra Alize Lara

Born: 8/24/21

Mother: Michelle Miller

Father: Silverio Lara

Address: Jerome

Baby Girl

Mollie Ty Merrick Hall

Born: 8/23/21

Mother: Elizabeth Mahler Hall

Father: Jeremiah Daniel Hall

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Milo Russell Webb

Born: 8/24/21

Mother: Courtney Webb

Father: Robert Webb

Address: Gooding

Baby Girl

Aria Celeste Casey

Born: 8/24/21

Mother: Michelle Stocking

Father: Andrew Casey Jr.

Address: Filer

Baby Boy

Giles Pierce

Born: 8/25/21

Mother: Paula Pierce

Father: Geoffrey Pierce

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
