Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Nathan Lee Borreson

Baby Boy

Born: 11/4/22

Mother: Nichole Marie Parsons

Father: Robert Lee Borreson

Address: Twin Falls

Talia Grace Saldana

Baby Girl

Born: 11/4/22

Mother: Vianey Rodriguez

Father: Jamie D Saldana

Address: Twin Falls

Gracie Mae Williams

Baby Girl

Born: 11/4/22

Mother: Sydney Williams

Father: Kordell Williams

Address: Twin Falls

Scarlett Maelyn Beck

Baby Girl

Born: 11/4/22

Mother: E. Nicole Beck

Father: Jacob Stephen Beck

Address: Kimberly

Skylie Rose Johnson

Baby Girl

Born: 11/5/22

Mother: Kelsey Johnson

Father: Corban Johnson

Address: Shoshone

Samantha Naomi June Thomas

Baby Girl

Born: 11/5/22

Mother: Jessica Thomas

Father: Andy Thomas

Address: Twin Falls

Dominic Guillermo Pedrosa

Baby Boy

Born: 11/6/22

Mother: Daisy Pedrosa-Martinez

Father: Yasiel Pedrosa

Address: Twin Falls

Angel Nicolas Villa Gonzalez

Baby Boy

Born: 11/4/22

Mother: Veronica Gonzalez

Father: Eduardo Villa

Address: Gooding

Kasen Rey Masters

Baby Boy

Born: 11/6/22

Mother: Paige Masters

Father: Colin Masters

Address: Buhl

Lincoln Thomas Douville

Baby Boy

Born: 11/6/22

Mother: Katie Douville

Father: Cody Douville

Address: Hagerman

Elayna Estrada

Baby Girl

Born: 11/7/22

Mother: Wendy Vidaca

Father: Fabian Estrada

Address: Jerome

Adalia Eliana Barajas Juarez

Baby Girl

Born: 11/7/22

Mother: Perla Juarez

Father: Ismael Barajas

Address: Hansen

Kamila Vega

Baby Girl

Born: 11/7/22

Mother: Nancy Zamudio

Father: Jesus Vega

Address: Rupert

Elijah River Perez

Baby Boy

Born: 11/7/22

Mother: Amber Perez

Father: Jesus (Jessie) Perez

Address: Twin Falls

Aurora Lee Webb

Baby Girl

Born: 11/6/22

Mother: Erin Webb

Father: Rory Webb

Address: Burley

Scarlett Katie Hernandez

Baby Girl

Born: 11/8/22

Mother: Latasha Pirtle

Father: Edgar Hernandez

Address: Hazelton

Meilani Katalina Conchas-Suarez

Baby Girl

Born: 11/9/2022

Mother: Alondra Suarez

Father: Jose Conchas

Address: Jerome

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
