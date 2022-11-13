Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Nathan Lee Borreson
Baby Boy
Born: 11/4/22
Mother: Nichole Marie Parsons
Father: Robert Lee Borreson
Address: Twin Falls
Talia Grace Saldana
Baby Girl
Born: 11/4/22
Mother: Vianey Rodriguez
Father: Jamie D Saldana
Address: Twin Falls
Gracie Mae Williams
Baby Girl
Born: 11/4/22
Mother: Sydney Williams
Father: Kordell Williams
Address: Twin Falls
Scarlett Maelyn Beck
Baby Girl
Born: 11/4/22
Mother: E. Nicole Beck
Father: Jacob Stephen Beck
Address: Kimberly
Skylie Rose Johnson
Baby Girl
Born: 11/5/22
Mother: Kelsey Johnson
Father: Corban Johnson
Address: Shoshone
Samantha Naomi June Thomas
Baby Girl
Born: 11/5/22
Mother: Jessica Thomas
Father: Andy Thomas
Address: Twin Falls
Dominic Guillermo Pedrosa
Baby Boy
Born: 11/6/22
Mother: Daisy Pedrosa-Martinez
Father: Yasiel Pedrosa
Address: Twin Falls
Angel Nicolas Villa Gonzalez
Baby Boy
Born: 11/4/22
Mother: Veronica Gonzalez
Father: Eduardo Villa
Address: Gooding
Kasen Rey Masters
Baby Boy
Born: 11/6/22
Mother: Paige Masters
Father: Colin Masters
Address: Buhl
Lincoln Thomas Douville
Baby Boy
Born: 11/6/22
Mother: Katie Douville
Father: Cody Douville
Address: Hagerman
Elayna Estrada
Baby Girl
Born: 11/7/22
Mother: Wendy Vidaca
Father: Fabian Estrada
Address: Jerome
Adalia Eliana Barajas Juarez
Baby Girl
Born: 11/7/22
Mother: Perla Juarez
Father: Ismael Barajas
Address: Hansen
Kamila Vega
Baby Girl
Born: 11/7/22
Mother: Nancy Zamudio
Father: Jesus Vega
Address: Rupert
Elijah River Perez
Baby Boy
Born: 11/7/22
Mother: Amber Perez
Father: Jesus (Jessie) Perez
Address: Twin Falls
Aurora Lee Webb
Baby Girl
Born: 11/6/22
Mother: Erin Webb
Father: Rory Webb
Address: Burley
Scarlett Katie Hernandez
Baby Girl
Born: 11/8/22
Mother: Latasha Pirtle
Father: Edgar Hernandez
Address: Hazelton
Meilani Katalina Conchas-Suarez
Baby Girl
Born: 11/9/2022
Mother: Alondra Suarez
Father: Jose Conchas
Address: Jerome