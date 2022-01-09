 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Emmitt Paul Steven Couch

Baby Boy

Born: 12/29/21

Mother: Whitney Couch

Father: Tanner Couch

Address: Wendell

Wesley Raymond J Nope

Baby Boy

Born: 12/29/21

Mother: Amara Faye Nope

Father: Walter Dale Nope

Address: Twin Falls

Katalia Roselani Munoz Bobadilla

Baby Girl

Born: 12/30/21

Mother: Adriana Bobadilla Cortes

Father: Vicente Munoz

Address: Buhl

Andre Martin Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 12/30/21

Mother: Sandra Garibaldi

Father: Andre Martin

Address: Buhl

Stetson Wheeler

Rhett Wheeler

Baby Boys

Born: 12/31/21

Mother: McKenna Chase

Father: Cody Wheeler

Address: Bellevue

Charlotte Olivia Manley

Baby Girl

Born: 12/31/21

Mother: Amelia Ola Manley

Father: Riley Sean Manley

Address: Kimberly

Rani Gabriela Gouland

Baby Girl

Born: 1/1/22

Mother: Chinoni Gouland

Father: Robin Gouland

Address: Twin Falls

Elijah Mendoza

Baby Boy

Born: 1/1/22

Mother: Miriam Aguilar

Father: Pablo Mendoza

Address: Twin Falls

Parker Dedman

Baby Boy

Born: 1/2/22

Mother: Yezenia Salgado-Fuentes

Father: Stacy Dedman

Address: Buhl

Holden Sterner

Baby Boy

Born: 1/2/22

Mother: Jordan Sterner

Father: Dusty Sterner

Address: Twin Falls

Fabian Joel Nieto

Baby Boy

Born: 1/2/22

Mother: Karen Nieto

Father: Joel Nieto

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Born: 1/3/22

Mother: Faryn Markette

Father: Dominick Markette

Address: Wendell

Hudson James Johnson

Baby Boy

Born: 1/3/22

Mother: Leigha Krause

Father: Cooper Johnson

Kaylor Allen Timmons

Baby Boy

Born: 1/2/22

Mother: Kelsey Walthers

Father: Terell Timmons

Address: Elko, NV.

Avery Lee Goheen

Baby Girl

Born: 1/3/22

Mother: Katelyn Goheen

Father: Eric Goheen

Address: Twin Fallls

Connor Vance Mason

Baby Boy

Born: 1/4/22

Mother: Alicia Mason

Father: Kyle Mason

Address: Filer

Address: Jerome

Belen Sarai Santos-Medina

Baby Girl

Born: 1/4/22

Mother: Ana Luz Santos-Medina

Father: Gabriel Angel Santos-Sandoval

Address: Twin Falls

Brynn Claire George

Baby Girl

Born: 1/4/22

Mother: Elizabeth George

Father: Trevor George

Address: Twin Falls

