Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Emmitt Paul Steven Couch
Baby Boy
Born: 12/29/21
Mother: Whitney Couch
Father: Tanner Couch
Address: Wendell
Wesley Raymond J Nope
Baby Boy
Born: 12/29/21
Mother: Amara Faye Nope
Father: Walter Dale Nope
Address: Twin Falls
Katalia Roselani Munoz Bobadilla
Baby Girl
Born: 12/30/21
Mother: Adriana Bobadilla Cortes
Father: Vicente Munoz
Address: Buhl
Andre Martin Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 12/30/21
Mother: Sandra Garibaldi
Father: Andre Martin
Address: Buhl
Stetson Wheeler
Rhett Wheeler
Baby Boys
Born: 12/31/21
Mother: McKenna Chase
Father: Cody Wheeler
Address: Bellevue
Charlotte Olivia Manley
Baby Girl
Born: 12/31/21
Mother: Amelia Ola Manley
Father: Riley Sean Manley
Address: Kimberly
Rani Gabriela Gouland
Baby Girl
Born: 1/1/22
Mother: Chinoni Gouland
Father: Robin Gouland
Address: Twin Falls
Elijah Mendoza
Baby Boy
Born: 1/1/22
Mother: Miriam Aguilar
Father: Pablo Mendoza
Address: Twin Falls
Parker Dedman
Baby Boy
Born: 1/2/22
Mother: Yezenia Salgado-Fuentes
Father: Stacy Dedman
Address: Buhl
Holden Sterner
Baby Boy
Born: 1/2/22
Mother: Jordan Sterner
Father: Dusty Sterner
Address: Twin Falls
Fabian Joel Nieto
Baby Boy
Born: 1/2/22
Mother: Karen Nieto
Father: Joel Nieto
Address: Twin Falls
Baby Boy
Born: 1/3/22
Mother: Faryn Markette
Father: Dominick Markette
Address: Wendell
Hudson James Johnson
Baby Boy
Born: 1/3/22
Mother: Leigha Krause
Father: Cooper Johnson
Kaylor Allen Timmons
Baby Boy
Born: 1/2/22
Mother: Kelsey Walthers
Father: Terell Timmons
Address: Elko, NV.
Avery Lee Goheen
Baby Girl
Born: 1/3/22
Mother: Katelyn Goheen
Father: Eric Goheen
Address: Twin Fallls
Connor Vance Mason
Baby Boy
Born: 1/4/22
Mother: Alicia Mason
Father: Kyle Mason
Address: Filer
Address: Jerome
Belen Sarai Santos-Medina
Baby Girl
Born: 1/4/22
Mother: Ana Luz Santos-Medina
Father: Gabriel Angel Santos-Sandoval
Address: Twin Falls
Brynn Claire George
Baby Girl
Born: 1/4/22
Mother: Elizabeth George
Father: Trevor George
Address: Twin Falls