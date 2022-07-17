 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Rosalie Skye Goodlett

Baby Girl

Born: 7/7/22

Mother: Kaitlyn Furukawa

Father: Ignacio Goodlett

Address: Twin Falls

Hendrix Joe Weston

Baby Boy

Born: 7/7/22

Mother: Mariah Hernandez

Father: Jeremy Weston

Address: Wendell

Lucian Yandel Vidaca

Baby Boy

Born: 7/8/22

Mother: Karolina Vidaca

Father: Alberto Vidaca

Address: Jerome

Parinaaz Alizada

Baby Girl

Born: 7/8/22

Mother: Zeinab Rezaie

Father: Mohammad Reza Alizada

Address: Twin Falls

Ismael Adriel Zavala

Baby Boy

Born: 7/10/22

Mother: Gisela Torres

Father: Mauro Zavala Nunez

Address: Twin Falls

Raya May Rose Cummings

Baby Girl

Born: 7/10/22

Mother: Angel Rose Swon

Father: Don Cummings

Address: Twin Falls

Lela Jade Gonzalez

Baby Girl

Born: 7/11/22

Mother: Audrey Gonzalez

Father: Slade Gonzalez

Address: Holllister

Juan Daniel Granados

Baby Boy

Born: 7/12/22

Mother: Joanna Vidaca Chavez

Father: Juan Granados

Address: Jerome

Nevaeh Rae Nielson

Baby Girl

Born: 7/12/22

Mother: Alisha Greener

Father: Mitchell Nielson

Address: Elko, NV.

Brixley Claire Denker

Baby Girl

Born: 7/12/22

Mother: Hailey Denker

Father: Suede Denker

Address: Twin Falls

Eloise Dyani Chichipa

Baby Girl

Born: 7/12/22

Mother: Holly Dawn Buck

Father: Edgar Chichipa

Address: Declo

Shiloh Jane Malinka

Baby Girl

Born: 7/13/22

Mother: Heidi Malinka

Father: Jacob Malinka

Address: Twin Falls

Gemini Jacob Lee

Baby Boy

Born: 7/14/2022

Mother: Alexis Christinia Lee

Father: Evan Michael Lee

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
