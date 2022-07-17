Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Rosalie Skye Goodlett
Baby Girl
Born: 7/7/22
Mother: Kaitlyn Furukawa
Father: Ignacio Goodlett
Address: Twin Falls
Hendrix Joe Weston
Baby Boy
Born: 7/7/22
Mother: Mariah Hernandez
Father: Jeremy Weston
Address: Wendell
Lucian Yandel Vidaca
Baby Boy
Born: 7/8/22
Mother: Karolina Vidaca
Father: Alberto Vidaca
Address: Jerome
Parinaaz Alizada
Baby Girl
Born: 7/8/22
Mother: Zeinab Rezaie
Father: Mohammad Reza Alizada
Address: Twin Falls
Ismael Adriel Zavala
Baby Boy
Born: 7/10/22
Mother: Gisela Torres
Father: Mauro Zavala Nunez
Address: Twin Falls
Raya May Rose Cummings
Baby Girl
Born: 7/10/22
Mother: Angel Rose Swon
Father: Don Cummings
Address: Twin Falls
Lela Jade Gonzalez
Baby Girl
Born: 7/11/22
Mother: Audrey Gonzalez
Father: Slade Gonzalez
Address: Holllister
Juan Daniel Granados
Baby Boy
Born: 7/12/22
Mother: Joanna Vidaca Chavez
Father: Juan Granados
Address: Jerome
Nevaeh Rae Nielson
Baby Girl
Born: 7/12/22
Mother: Alisha Greener
Father: Mitchell Nielson
Address: Elko, NV.
Brixley Claire Denker
Baby Girl
Born: 7/12/22
Mother: Hailey Denker
Father: Suede Denker
Address: Twin Falls
Eloise Dyani Chichipa
Baby Girl
Born: 7/12/22
Mother: Holly Dawn Buck
Father: Edgar Chichipa
Address: Declo
Shiloh Jane Malinka
Baby Girl
Born: 7/13/22
Mother: Heidi Malinka
Father: Jacob Malinka
Address: Twin Falls
Gemini Jacob Lee
Baby Boy
Born: 7/14/2022
Mother: Alexis Christinia Lee
Father: Evan Michael Lee
Address: Twin Falls, ID