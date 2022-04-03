Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Nova Skout Brake
Baby Girl
Born: 3/22/22
Mother: Lucy Crowley-Hodges
Father: Tristan Brake
Address: Twin Falls
Clarietie Raelynn Felix
Baby Girl
Born: 3/24/2022
Mother: McKenna Hitt
Father: Tyson Felix
Address: Gooding
Layla Marie Stockstill
Baby Girl
Born: 3/25/22
Mother: Makayla Marie Brownlee
Father: Robert Dale Stockstill
Address: Shoshone
Brixton Asher Lassen
Baby Boy
Born: 3/25/22
Mother: Danielle Lassen
Father: Tyler Lassen
Address: Twin Falls
Stephen James Harris
Baby Boy
Born: 3/25/22
Mother: Chrystal Toledo
Father: Jacob Harris
Address: Jerome
Kahlani-Marie Ruth Rodriguez
Baby Girl
Born: 3/25/22
Mother: Kaylen Rodriguez
Address: Eden
Kaiden Grey Larson
Baby Boy
Born: 3/27/22
Mother: Ryley Larson
Father: Cody Larson
Address: Twin Falls
Leonel Ortega Aguilar Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 3/27/22
Mother: Adela Aguilar
Father: Leonel Ortega
Address: Hazelton
Mia Jaymes Hewitt
Baby Girl
Born: 3/28/22
Mother: Yrricka Ramirez
Father: Matthew Hewitt
Address: Twin Falls
Lydia Marie Purcell
Baby Girl
Born: 3/28/22
Mother: Cassidy Purcell
Father: Justin Purcell
Address: Buhl
Theodore Roosevelt Richard Vawser
Baby Boy
Born: 3/28/22
Mother: Brittany Vawser
Father: Andrew Vawser
Address: Kimberly
Jaxon John Poehler
Baby Boy
Born: 3/29/22
Mother: Amber Poehler
Father: Anthony Poehler
Address: Wendell
Paisley Rose Machacek Cottom
Baby Girl
Born: 3/29/22
Mother: Rose Few
Father: Shadow Machacek Cottom
Address: Twin Falls
Dahlia Moreno
Baby Girl
Born: 3/29/22
Mother: Teresa Gonzalez Duque
Father: Christian Moreno
Address: Jerome