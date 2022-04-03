 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Nova Skout Brake

Baby Girl

Born: 3/22/22

Mother: Lucy Crowley-Hodges

Father: Tristan Brake

Address: Twin Falls

Clarietie Raelynn Felix

Baby Girl

Born: 3/24/2022

Mother: McKenna Hitt

Father: Tyson Felix

Address: Gooding

Layla Marie Stockstill

Baby Girl

Born: 3/25/22

Mother: Makayla Marie Brownlee

Father: Robert Dale Stockstill

Address: Shoshone

Brixton Asher Lassen

Baby Boy

Born: 3/25/22

Mother: Danielle Lassen

Father: Tyler Lassen

Address: Twin Falls

Stephen James Harris

Baby Boy

Born: 3/25/22

Mother: Chrystal Toledo

Father: Jacob Harris

Address: Jerome

Kahlani-Marie Ruth Rodriguez

Baby Girl

Born: 3/25/22

Mother: Kaylen Rodriguez

Address: Eden

Kaiden Grey Larson

Baby Boy

Born: 3/27/22

Mother: Ryley Larson

Father: Cody Larson

Address: Twin Falls

Leonel Ortega Aguilar Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 3/27/22

Mother: Adela Aguilar

Father: Leonel Ortega

Address: Hazelton

Mia Jaymes Hewitt

Baby Girl

Born: 3/28/22

Mother: Yrricka Ramirez

Father: Matthew Hewitt

Address: Twin Falls

Lydia Marie Purcell

Baby Girl

Born: 3/28/22

Mother: Cassidy Purcell

Father: Justin Purcell

Address: Buhl

Theodore Roosevelt Richard Vawser

Baby Boy

Born: 3/28/22

Mother: Brittany Vawser

Father: Andrew Vawser

Address: Kimberly

Jaxon John Poehler

Baby Boy

Born: 3/29/22

Mother: Amber Poehler

Father: Anthony Poehler

Address: Wendell

Paisley Rose Machacek Cottom

Baby Girl

Born: 3/29/22

Mother: Rose Few

Father: Shadow Machacek Cottom

Address: Twin Falls

Dahlia Moreno

Baby Girl

Born: 3/29/22

Mother: Teresa Gonzalez Duque

Father: Christian Moreno

Address: Jerome

