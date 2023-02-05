Emilio Sebastian Ramirez
Baby Boy
Born: 1/26/23
Mother: Lidia Sotelo
Father: Yoban Ramirez
Address: Filer
Harper Jo Owsley
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/23
Mother: Shantelle Davenport
Father: Austin Owsley
Address: Hagerman
Booker Dean Allen
Baby Boy
Born: 1/27/23
Mother: Madison Allen
People are also reading…
Father: Jared Allen
Address: Twin Falls
Victory Pierce Hurtado
Baby Boy
Born: 1/27/23
Mother: Karmen Herrera
Father: Steven Gonzales
Address: Burley
Brooklyn Alice Wageman
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/23
Mother: Kaitlyn Wageman
Father: Slade Wageman
Address: Twin Falls
Cole Jacob Hollingsworth
Baby Boy
Born: 1/18/23
Mother: Meagan Hollingsworth
Father: Andrew Hollingsworth
Address: Twin Falls
Poppy Ro Jeppson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/28/23
Mother: Carly Jo Jeppson
Father: Trevin Daniel Jeppson
Address: Twin Falls
Roman Carlos Maldonado
Baby Boy
Born: 1/28/23
Mother: Yesenia C Vazquez
Father: Tristen Maldonado
Address: Twin Falls
Asher Nii Adjesiwor
Baby Boy
Born: 1/27/23
Mother: Lucinda Adjesiwor
Father: Albert Adjesiwor
Address: Twin Falls
Lawson Finn Klein
Baby Boy
Born: 1/30/23
Mother: Alli Klein
Father: Joeti Klein
Address: Kimberly
Jose G. Mora
Baby Boy
Born: 1/30/23
Mother: Celia Mora
Father: Jose Mora
Address: Twin Falls
Aaron Alexander Magana
Baby Boy
Born: 1/30/23
Mother: Rosanna Garcia
Father: Humberto Magana
Address: Gooding
Adalee Inda
Baby Girl
Born: 1/31/23
Mother: Erica Inda
Father: Jose Juan Inda
Address: Hazelton
Annaliza Judith Ortega
Baby Girl
Born: 1/31/2023
Mother: Rosa Angelica Ortega
Father: Joe John Ortega
Address: Twin Falls
McKenzie Lee Taylor-Williams
Baby Girl
Born: 2/2/2023
Mother: Kelli Taylor
Father: Jacob Williams
Address: Twin Falls
Nicole Ochoa Tinoco
Baby Girl
Born: 2/2/2023
Mother: Samantha Tinoco
Father: Magdaleno Ochoa
Address: Jerome