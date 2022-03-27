 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Conley Eldon Willard McLain

Baby Boy

Born: 3/18/2022

Mother: Stefanie Karon McLain

Father: Jacob Eldon McLain

Address: Twin Falls

River James Bartlett

Baby Boy

Born: 3/19/2022

Mother: Wynter Bartlett

Father: Colton Bartlett

Address: Twin Falls

Kynnedi Rae Thompson

Baby Girl

Born: 3/19/2022

Mother: Ashley Thompson

Father: Rustin Thompson

Address: Filer

People are also reading…

Abigail Ruth Patterson

Baby Girl

Born: 3/19/2022

Mother: Rebecca Ann Patterson

Father: Travis John Patterson

Address: Hagerman

Aareah Nova Jones

Baby Girl

Born: 3/20/2022

Mother: Lacy Jones

Father: Tyler Jones

Address: Twin Falls

Evelyn Linessa Harding

Baby Girl

Born: 3/20/2022

Mother: McKenzie Ann Perron

Father: Todd Allen Harding

Address: Twin Falls

Ayleen Sanchez Simental

Baby Girl

Born: 3/21/2022

Mother: Carolina Munoz-Simental

Father: Armando Sanchez Ponce

Address: Twin Falls

Nicholas Trey O’Dell

Baby Boy

Born: 3/22/2022

Mother: Tania Broner

Father: Lyle O’Dell

Address: Twin Falls

Lycan Shawn Wray-Sparks

Baby Boy

Born: 3/22/2022

Mother: Alexys Woodruff

Father: Dyllon Wray-Sparks

Address: Twin Falls

Tessa Simkins

Baby Girl

Born: 3/23/22

Mother: Karli Simkins

Father: Mason Simkins

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twin Falls man runs for State House

Twin Falls man runs for State House

Rocky Ferrenburg, who ran for State House in 2018 and State Senate in 2020, has announced he will be seeking the Senate seat representing Twin Falls. He will be facing former Twin Falls Councilmember Greg Lanting in the May 17 Republican primary.

Pastor will run for state Senate

Pastor will run for state Senate

A Baptist pastor is running for the Idaho Senate. Paul Thompson has filed to run as Constitution Party candidate for District 25, which is mostly within Twin Falls city limits.

Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law

Idaho governor signs abortion ban modeled on Texas law

Idaho on Wednesday become the first state to enact a law modeled after a Texas statute banning abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy and allowing it to be enforced through civil lawsuits to avoid constitutional court challenges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News