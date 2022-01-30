Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Kaizley Skye Peterson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/21/22
Mother: Emily Peterson
Father: Kenzie Peterson
Address: Twin Falls
Lisa Elaine Tillotson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/21/22
Mother: Corinne Vanden Bosch
Father: Calvin Tillotson
Address: Twin Falls
David Alo Bako
Baby Boy
Born: 1/21/22
Mother: May Ann Alo Bowen
Father: Chad Curtis Bako
Address: Buhl
Sloane Randall
People are also reading…
Baby Girl
Born: 1/22/22
Mother: Naomi Randall
Father: Steven Randall
Address: Filer
Antonella Maria Cardiel
Baby Girl
Born: 1/22/22
Mother: Erika Cardiel
Father: Antonio Cardiel
Address: Twin Falls
Attalie Brooklyn Marie Meza
Baby Girl
Born: 1/22/22
Mother: Alyssa Davis
Father: Adam Meza
Address: Twin Falls
Alara Josephine Pauly
Baby Girl
Born: 1/24/22
Mother: Olivia Trier Mahnic
Father: Christopher Thomas Pauly
Address: Kimberly
KD Ella Blunt-Pearson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/24/22
Mother: Heather N. Hanson
Father: Charles M. Pearson
Address: Gooding
Ava Marie Cruz
Baby Girl
Born: 1/25/22
Mother: Jennifer R. Cruz
Father: Pablo A. Cruz
Address: Jerome
Avery Mae Alcala
Baby Girl
Born: 1/26/22
Mother: Danielle Edwards
Father: Josh Alcala
Address: Hansen