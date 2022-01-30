 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Kaizley Skye Peterson

Baby Girl

Born: 1/21/22

Mother: Emily Peterson

Father: Kenzie Peterson

Address: Twin Falls

Lisa Elaine Tillotson

Baby Girl

Born: 1/21/22

Mother: Corinne Vanden Bosch

Father: Calvin Tillotson

Address: Twin Falls

David Alo Bako

Baby Boy

Born: 1/21/22

Mother: May Ann Alo Bowen

Father: Chad Curtis Bako

Address: Buhl

Sloane Randall

Baby Girl

Born: 1/22/22

Mother: Naomi Randall

Father: Steven Randall

Address: Filer

Antonella Maria Cardiel

Baby Girl

Born: 1/22/22

Mother: Erika Cardiel

Father: Antonio Cardiel

Address: Twin Falls

Attalie Brooklyn Marie Meza

Baby Girl

Born: 1/22/22

Mother: Alyssa Davis

Father: Adam Meza

Address: Twin Falls

Alara Josephine Pauly

Baby Girl

Born: 1/24/22

Mother: Olivia Trier Mahnic

Father: Christopher Thomas Pauly

Address: Kimberly

KD Ella Blunt-Pearson

Baby Girl

Born: 1/24/22

Mother: Heather N. Hanson

Father: Charles M. Pearson

Address: Gooding

Ava Marie Cruz

Baby Girl

Born: 1/25/22

Mother: Jennifer R. Cruz

Father: Pablo A. Cruz

Address: Jerome

Avery Mae Alcala

Baby Girl

Born: 1/26/22

Mother: Danielle Edwards

Father: Josh Alcala

Address: Hansen

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
