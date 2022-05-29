 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Hadley Marie Holesinsky

Baby Girl

Born: 5/18/22

Mother: Sydney Holesinsky

Father: Andrew Holesinsky

Adddress: Buhl

Joseph Michael Nahapet

Baby Boy

Born: 5/18/22

Mother: Eileen Nahapet

Father: Ben Nahapet

Address: Jackpot, NV.

Isabel Ramona Tovar

Baby Girl

Born: 5/19/22

Mother: Gabriella Tovar

Father: Jack Kendall

Address: Rupert

Josiah Christian Vega

Baby Boy

Born: 5/20/22

Mother: Alexandra A. Gill

Father: Eric James Vega

Address: Jerome

Jaylynn Sophia Vazquez

Baby Girl

Born: 5/20/22

Mother: Nasaria Cuellar

Father: Luis Jr. Vazquez

Address: Twin Falls

Reason Nathanial Carter Baker

Baby Boy

Born: 5/20/22

Mother: Tylar J. Simone Donnelly

Father: Ja’ron LeBeau Baker

Address: Twin Falls

Keilani Azariah Ramirez

Baby Girl

Born: 5/20/22

Mother: Maida Damian

Father: Austin Ramirez

Address: Twin Falls

Camila Sarai Macias Aleman

Baby Girl

Born: 5/21/22

Mother: Yajaira Aleman

Father: Eder Macias

Address: Twin Falls

Gunnar Victor Engkraf

Baby Boy

Born: 5/21/22

Mother: Nikki Engkraf

Father: Josh Engkraf

Address: Hansen

Jesus Rogelio Soriano

Baby Boy

Born: 5/21/22

Mother: Jessica Soriano

Father: Jesus Soriano

Address: Wells, NV.

Clyde James Broyles

Baby Boy

Born: 5/22/22

Mother: Sara Woods

Father: Preston Broyles

Address: Wells, NV.

Jax Everett Baithavong

Baby Boy

Born: 5/23/22

Mother: Alisha Baithavong

Father: Jay Baithavong

Address: Twin Falls

Ross Grant O’Rourke

Baby Boy

Born: 5/23/22

Casey Michael O’Rourke

Baby Boy

Born: 5/23/22

Mother: Samantha O’Rourke

Father: Sean O’Rourke

Address: Bellevue

Tobias Lynn Parks

Baby Boy

Born: 5/23/22

Mother: Tara Parks

Father: Morgan Parks

Address: Kimberly

Thad Richard Ator

Baby Boy

Born: 5/23/22

Mother: Ashley Ator

Father: Richard Ator Jr.

Address: Twin Falls

Davina Adaliz Vizcarra Conrado

Baby Girl

Born: 5/24/22

Mother: Lizeth Conrado

Father: Jonathan Vizcarra

Address: Gooding

Rhiatt Lee McCoy Hill

Baby Boy

Born: 5/24/22

Mother: Micki Krisha Hill

Address: Twin Falls

Ella Marie Rowden

Baby Girl

Born: 5/24/22

Mother: Debbie Hernandez

Father: Skyler Rowden

Address: Twin Falls

Zofia Joy Kusha

Baby Girl

Born: 5/24/22

Mother: Brooke Kusha

Father: Anthony Kusha

Address: Twin Falls

