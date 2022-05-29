Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Hadley Marie Holesinsky
Baby Girl
Born: 5/18/22
Mother: Sydney Holesinsky
Father: Andrew Holesinsky
Adddress: Buhl
Joseph Michael Nahapet
Baby Boy
Born: 5/18/22
Mother: Eileen Nahapet
Father: Ben Nahapet
Address: Jackpot, NV.
Isabel Ramona Tovar
Baby Girl
Born: 5/19/22
Mother: Gabriella Tovar
Father: Jack Kendall
Address: Rupert
Josiah Christian Vega
Baby Boy
Born: 5/20/22
Mother: Alexandra A. Gill
Father: Eric James Vega
Address: Jerome
Jaylynn Sophia Vazquez
Baby Girl
Born: 5/20/22
Mother: Nasaria Cuellar
Father: Luis Jr. Vazquez
Address: Twin Falls
Reason Nathanial Carter Baker
Baby Boy
Born: 5/20/22
Mother: Tylar J. Simone Donnelly
Father: Ja’ron LeBeau Baker
Address: Twin Falls
Keilani Azariah Ramirez
Baby Girl
Born: 5/20/22
Mother: Maida Damian
Father: Austin Ramirez
Address: Twin Falls
Camila Sarai Macias Aleman
Baby Girl
Born: 5/21/22
Mother: Yajaira Aleman
Father: Eder Macias
Address: Twin Falls
Gunnar Victor Engkraf
Baby Boy
Born: 5/21/22
Mother: Nikki Engkraf
Father: Josh Engkraf
Address: Hansen
Jesus Rogelio Soriano
Baby Boy
Born: 5/21/22
Mother: Jessica Soriano
Father: Jesus Soriano
Address: Wells, NV.
Clyde James Broyles
Baby Boy
Born: 5/22/22
Mother: Sara Woods
Father: Preston Broyles
Address: Wells, NV.
Jax Everett Baithavong
Baby Boy
Born: 5/23/22
Mother: Alisha Baithavong
Father: Jay Baithavong
Address: Twin Falls
Ross Grant O’Rourke
Baby Boy
Born: 5/23/22
Casey Michael O’Rourke
Baby Boy
Born: 5/23/22
Mother: Samantha O’Rourke
Father: Sean O’Rourke
Address: Bellevue
Tobias Lynn Parks
Baby Boy
Born: 5/23/22
Mother: Tara Parks
Father: Morgan Parks
Address: Kimberly
Thad Richard Ator
Baby Boy
Born: 5/23/22
Mother: Ashley Ator
Father: Richard Ator Jr.
Address: Twin Falls
Davina Adaliz Vizcarra Conrado
Baby Girl
Born: 5/24/22
Mother: Lizeth Conrado
Father: Jonathan Vizcarra
Address: Gooding
Rhiatt Lee McCoy Hill
Baby Boy
Born: 5/24/22
Mother: Micki Krisha Hill
Address: Twin Falls
Ella Marie Rowden
Baby Girl
Born: 5/24/22
Mother: Debbie Hernandez
Father: Skyler Rowden
Address: Twin Falls
Zofia Joy Kusha
Baby Girl
Born: 5/24/22
Mother: Brooke Kusha
Father: Anthony Kusha
Address: Twin Falls