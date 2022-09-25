Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Kahlan Xiomara GreeneBaby Girl
Born: 9/14/22
Mother: Issanel Lezzett Greene
Father: Kendall Jay Greene
Address: Twin Falls
Addilynn Grace McKayBaby Girl
Born: 9/16/22
Mother: Destiney Romae Osterhout
Father: Joshua Devon McKay
Address: Jerome
Grant Paul LottBaby Boy
Born: 9/16/22
Mother: Emily Marie Lott
Father: Garrett Taylor Lott
Address: King Hill
Eliza Ochoa MorenoBaby Girl
Born: 9/17/22
Mother: Donna Moreno
Father: Carlos Ochoa
Address: Buhl
Amelia Christine SalzerBaby GIrl
Born: 9/17/22
Mother: Andrea Salzer
Father: Ryan Salzer
Address: Twin Falls
Andres PenaBaby Boy
Born: 9/17/22
Mother: Yazmin Pena
Father: Tony Pena
Address: Twin Falls
Blake More HobbsBaby Boy
Born: 9/20/22
Mother: Kaitlyn Griner
Father: Roper Hobbs
Address: Twin Falls