Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Kahlan Xiomara GreeneBaby Girl

Born: 9/14/22

Mother: Issanel Lezzett Greene

Father: Kendall Jay Greene

Address: Twin Falls

Addilynn Grace McKayBaby Girl

Born: 9/16/22

Mother: Destiney Romae Osterhout

Father: Joshua Devon McKay

Address: Jerome

Grant Paul LottBaby Boy

Born: 9/16/22

Mother: Emily Marie Lott

Father: Garrett Taylor Lott

Address: King Hill

Eliza Ochoa MorenoBaby Girl

Born: 9/17/22

Mother: Donna Moreno

Father: Carlos Ochoa

Address: Buhl

Amelia Christine SalzerBaby GIrl

Born: 9/17/22

Mother: Andrea Salzer

Father: Ryan Salzer

Address: Twin Falls

Andres PenaBaby Boy

Born: 9/17/22

Mother: Yazmin Pena

Father: Tony Pena

Address: Twin Falls

Blake More HobbsBaby Boy

Born: 9/20/22

Mother: Kaitlyn Griner

Father: Roper Hobbs

Address: Twin Falls

