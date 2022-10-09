 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ezekiel Diego Coronado

Baby Boy

Born: 9/28/22

Mother: Daniela Nuno

Father: Diego Coronado

Address: Wendell

Stella Bloom Hansen

Baby Girl

Born: 9/29/22

Mother: Selena Pena

Father: Ethan Hansen

Address: Buhl

Liam Ismael Chavez

Baby Boy

Born: 9/29/22

Mother: Teresa Quintero

Father: Alexai Chavez

Address: Jerome

Asher Levi King

Baby Boy

Born: 9/30/22

Mother: Meghan Sanstrom

Father: Seth King

Address: Twin Falls

Lennon Lucifer Duffy

Baby Girl

Born: 10/1/22

Mother: Jessica Stafford

Father: Shyane Duffy

Address: Jerome

Kaisley Jo Ward

Baby Girl

Born: 10/1/22

Mother: Stephanie Speers

Father: Caleb Ward

Address: Burley

Jeramiah Jackson Brookshier

Baby Boy

Born: 10/1/22

Mother: Jade Myers

Father: Jaydon Brookshier

Address: Filer

Deanna Belle Lowder

Baby Girl

Born: 10/1/22

Mother: Holly Lowder

Father: Tyson Lowder

Address: Rupert

Charlie Mae Chambers

Baby Girl

Born: 10/1/22

Mother: Julia Kay Reynolds

Father: Paul Frank Chambers

Address: Twin Falls

Jaxyn Andrew Staffen

Baby Boy

Born: 10/1/2022

Mother: Sarah Heck

Father: Joshua Staffen

Address: Twin Falls,

Isaac Clark Boguslawski

Baby Boy

Born: 10/1/2022

Mother: Cheyenne Boguslawski

Father: Thomas Boguslawski

Address: Jerome

Hezekiah Keith Clinton Ridley

Baby Boy

Born: 10/2/2022

Mother: Cheyenne Ridley

Father: Ryan Ridley

Address: Filer

Lily Ann Brown

Baby Girl

Born: 10/2/22

Mother: Carrie Brown

Father: Fred Brown

Address: Twin Falls

McCabe LeeRoy Page

Baby Boy

Born: 10/3/22

Mother: Hanna Dishaw

Father: Markel Page

Address: Twin Falls

Adelis Graciano

Baby Girl

Born: 10/3/22

Mother: Cristina Rizo

Father: Otoniel Graciano

Address: Jerome

Emma Alvarez Castaneda

Baby Girl

Born: 10/3/22

Mother: Marbella Castaneda Juarez

Address: Burley

Mia Alvarez Castaneda

Baby Girl

Born: 10/3/22

Mother: Marbella Castaneda Juarez

Address: Burley

Ava Susan Gomez

Baby Girl

Born: 10/4/22

Mother: Alicia Alvarez

Father: Marcos Gomez

Address: Jerome

Kace Levi Jones

Baby Boy

Born: 10/4/2022

Mother: Melinda Jones

Father: Ace Jones

Address: Heyburn

Atticus Eugene Morton

Baby Boy

Born: 10/5/2022

Mother: Angela Morton

Father: Dondo Morton

Address: Buhl

Mateo Salomon

Baby Boy

Born: 10/5/2022

Mother: Brenda Gonzalez

Father: Salomon Gonzalez

Address: Rupert

Jackson James Bell

Baby Boy

Born: 10/5/2022

Mother: Ashlee Elizabeth Bell

Father: Michael William Bell

Twin Falls

