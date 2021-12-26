Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Kyra Jo Galvan
Baby Girl
Born: 12/16/21
Mother: Danielle Parke
Father: Cord Galvan
Address: Twin Falls
Solomon Goodrich
Baby Boy
Born: 12/16/21
Mother: Christie Goodrich
Father: Issac Goodrich
Address: Twin Falls
Tayah Leanea Hulme Baby Girl
Born: 12/17/21
Mother: Stephanie Galliher
Father: Chris Hulme
Address: Twin Falls
Olivia Maria Vazquez
Baby Girl
Born: 12/18/21
Mother: Icenia M. Reyes
Father: Omar A. Vazquez
Address: Hazelton
Elyani Miramontes-Torres
Baby Girl
Born: 12/18/21
Mother: Cinthia Torres
Father: Luis Fernando Miramontes
Address: Wendell
Daniel John Wray
Baby Boy
Born: 12/18/21
Mother: Cynthia Diaz
Father: Abran Diaz
Adddress: Kimberly
Zayley Jade Nordbye
Baby Girl
Born: 12/20/21
Mother: Rebecca Thompson
Father: Anthony Nordbye
Address: Twin Falls
Jensen Bea Hoskins
Baby Girl
Born: 12/19/21
Mother: Tiffany Hoskins
Father: Payton Hoskins
Address: Buhl
Broly Gene Martin
Baby Boy
Born: 12/19/21
Mother: Joanie D Wheeler
Father: Zacherie L Martin
Address: Twin Falls
Addyson JayLynn Ahrens
Baby Girl
Born: 12/21/21
Mother: Reese Ahrens
Father: Matthew Ahrens
Address: Jerome
Malone Holland Smyer
Baby Girl
Born: 12/22/21
Mother: Sidney Smyer
Father: Benjamin Teague Smyer
Address: Burley
Noelle Skye Taylor
Baby Girl
Born: 12/22/21
Mother: Jaicey Hall
Father: Jared Taylor
Address: Twin Falls
Lukas Franklin Pearson
Baby Boy
Born: 12/22/21
Mother: Alexis Pearson
Father: Mark Pearson
Address: Hansen
Heston Hayes Puente
Baby Boy
Born: 12/21/21
Mother: Amber Puente
Father: Kailan Puente
Address: Twin Falls