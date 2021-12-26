 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Liberty Access & Mobility Solutions

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Kyra Jo Galvan

Baby Girl

Born: 12/16/21

Mother: Danielle Parke

Father: Cord Galvan

Address: Twin Falls

Solomon Goodrich

Baby Boy

Born: 12/16/21

Mother: Christie Goodrich

Father: Issac Goodrich

Address: Twin Falls

Tayah Leanea Hulme Baby Girl

Born: 12/17/21

Mother: Stephanie Galliher

Father: Chris Hulme

Address: Twin Falls

Olivia Maria Vazquez

People are also reading…

Baby Girl

Born: 12/18/21

Mother: Icenia M. Reyes

Father: Omar A. Vazquez

Address: Hazelton

Elyani Miramontes-Torres

Baby Girl

Born: 12/18/21

Mother: Cinthia Torres

Father: Luis Fernando Miramontes

Address: Wendell

Daniel John Wray

Baby Boy

Born: 12/18/21

Mother: Cynthia Diaz

Father: Abran Diaz

Adddress: Kimberly

Zayley Jade Nordbye

Baby Girl

Born: 12/20/21

Mother: Rebecca Thompson

Father: Anthony Nordbye

Address: Twin Falls

Jensen Bea Hoskins

Baby Girl

Born: 12/19/21

Mother: Tiffany Hoskins

Father: Payton Hoskins

Address: Buhl

Broly Gene Martin

Baby Boy

Born: 12/19/21

Mother: Joanie D Wheeler

Father: Zacherie L Martin

Address: Twin Falls

Addyson JayLynn Ahrens

Baby Girl

Born: 12/21/21

Mother: Reese Ahrens

Father: Matthew Ahrens

Address: Jerome

Malone Holland Smyer

Baby Girl

Born: 12/22/21

Mother: Sidney Smyer

Father: Benjamin Teague Smyer

Address: Burley

Noelle Skye Taylor

Baby Girl

Born: 12/22/21

Mother: Jaicey Hall

Father: Jared Taylor

Address: Twin Falls

Lukas Franklin Pearson

Baby Boy

Born: 12/22/21

Mother: Alexis Pearson

Father: Mark Pearson

Address: Hansen

Heston Hayes Puente

Baby Boy

Born: 12/21/21

Mother: Amber Puente

Father: Kailan Puente

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News