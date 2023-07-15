Emmanuel Bartholomew Bettencourt
Baby boy
Born 5/30/23
Mother: Shandra Bettencourt
Father: Daniel Bettencourt
Buhl
GraceLynn Renae Lezamiz
Baby girl
Born 7/11/23
Mother: Ashley Lezamiz
Father: Matthew Lezamiz
Richfield
Cameron Michael Harrison
Baby boy
Born 7/10/2023
Mother: Korin Harrison
Father: Scott Harrison
Jerome
Jackson Martin Bell
Baby boy
Born 7/10/23
Mother: Maddy Moore
Father: Blake Bell
Hagerman
Axel Lee Charles Pittman
Baby boy
Born 7/6/23
Mother: Brooke Dudley
Father: Zachariah Pittman
Twin Falls
Ledger Clark Heinbaugh
Baby boy
Born 7/8/23
Mother: Sidney Makayla Heinbaugh
Father: Aaron Scott Heinbaugh
Elko, Nevada