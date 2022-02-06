Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ariellie Itzel Ortega
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/22
Mother: Yoana Paniagua
Father: Isaac Ortega
Address: Twin Falls
Dallas Lynn McCauley
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/22
Mother: Kayla Mangold
Father: Timothy McCauley Jr.
Address: Twin Falls
Camila Tellez Zuniga
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/22
Mother: Sheyla Zuniga
Father: Efrain Tellez
Address: Jerome
Lexi Addilynn Gutierrez
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/22
Mother: Claudia Gutierrez
Father: Luke Gutierrez
Address: Gooding
Katerina Lupe Gamino
Baby Girl
Born: 1/27/22
Mother: Daphne Gamino
Father: Francisco Gamino
Address: Carey
Elias Axel Cervantes
Baby Boy
Born: 1/28/22
Mother: Tania Cervantes
Address: Gooding
Peter Mack Glenewinkel
Baby Boy
Born: 1/28/22
Mother: Jodi Glenewinkel
Father: Dustin Glenewinkel
Address: Declo
Harper Lee Thomson
Baby Boy
Born: 1/29/22
Mother: Gretchen Sarah Thomson
Father: Evan William Thomson
Address: Buhl
Jack Austin Davis
Baby Boy
Born: 1/29/22
Mother: Chloe Davis
Father: Austin Davis
Address: Twin Falls
Kamden Taylor Thompson
Baby Boy
Born: 1/29/22
Mother: Madison Anderton Thompson
Father: Blake Taylor Thompson
Address: Twin Falls
Bristol Rose Hefley
Baby Girl
Born: 01/29/2022
Mother: Steffainy Hefley
Father: Jake Hefley
Address: Spring Creek, Nevada
Mabel Rae Anderson
Baby Girl
Born: 1/31/22
Mother: Taylor Compher
Father: Jeremiah Anderson
Address: Twin Falls
Sakaya Olsen
Baby Girl
Born: 2/1/22
Mother: Amber Olsen
Father: Albert Olsen
Address: Heyburn
Payten Lynn Presher
Baby Girl
Born: 2/1/2022
Mother: Bobbie Cox
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Jonah Dean Slegers
Baby Boy
Born: 2/1/2022
Mother: Aspen Mickael
Father: Julia Chandler
Address: Twin Falls
Boone Maverick Manning
Baby Boy
Born: 2/1/2022
Mother: Maddy Manning
Father: Justin Manning
Address: Twin Falls
Leonel Gonzalez
Baby Boy
Born: 2/2/2022
Mother: Tevian Gonzalez
Father: Carlos Gonzalez
Address: Wendell
Horace Ronald Hallenberger IV
Baby Boy
Born: 2/2/2022
Mother: Alyssa Hallenberger
Father: Horace Hallenberger
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Atikus Lee Strickland
Baby Boy
Born: 2/2/2022
Mother: Alicia Lindsey
Fathers: Dalton and Nathan Strickland
Address: Twin Falls
Lincoln Gregory Katon Burnum
Baby Boy
Born: 2/2/2022
Mother: Shelby Burnum
Father: Dylan Burnum
Address: Twin Falls