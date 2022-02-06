 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ariellie Itzel Ortega

Baby Girl

Born: 1/27/22

Mother: Yoana Paniagua

Father: Isaac Ortega

Address: Twin Falls

Dallas Lynn McCauley

Baby Girl

Born: 1/27/22

Mother: Kayla Mangold

Father: Timothy McCauley Jr.

Address: Twin Falls

Camila Tellez Zuniga

Baby Girl

Born: 1/27/22

Mother: Sheyla Zuniga

Father: Efrain Tellez

Address: Jerome

Lexi Addilynn Gutierrez

Baby Girl

Born: 1/27/22

Mother: Claudia Gutierrez

Father: Luke Gutierrez

Address: Gooding

Katerina Lupe Gamino

Baby Girl

Born: 1/27/22

Mother: Daphne Gamino

Father: Francisco Gamino

Address: Carey

Elias Axel Cervantes

Baby Boy

Born: 1/28/22

Mother: Tania Cervantes

Address: Gooding

Peter Mack Glenewinkel

Baby Boy

Born: 1/28/22

Mother: Jodi Glenewinkel

Father: Dustin Glenewinkel

Address: Declo

Harper Lee Thomson

Baby Boy

Born: 1/29/22

Mother: Gretchen Sarah Thomson

Father: Evan William Thomson

Address: Buhl

Jack Austin Davis

Baby Boy

Born: 1/29/22

Mother: Chloe Davis

Father: Austin Davis

Address: Twin Falls

Kamden Taylor Thompson

Baby Boy

Born: 1/29/22

Mother: Madison Anderton Thompson

Father: Blake Taylor Thompson

Address: Twin Falls

Bristol Rose Hefley

Baby Girl

Born: 01/29/2022

Mother: Steffainy Hefley

Father: Jake Hefley

Address: Spring Creek, Nevada

Mabel Rae Anderson

Baby Girl

Born: 1/31/22

Mother: Taylor Compher

Father: Jeremiah Anderson

Address: Twin Falls

Sakaya Olsen

Baby Girl

Born: 2/1/22

Mother: Amber Olsen

Father: Albert Olsen

Address: Heyburn

Payten Lynn Presher

Baby Girl

Born: 2/1/2022

Mother: Bobbie Cox

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Jonah Dean Slegers

Baby Boy

Born: 2/1/2022

Mother: Aspen Mickael

Father: Julia Chandler

Address: Twin Falls

Boone Maverick Manning

Baby Boy

Born: 2/1/2022

Mother: Maddy Manning

Father: Justin Manning

Address: Twin Falls

Leonel Gonzalez

Baby Boy

Born: 2/2/2022

Mother: Tevian Gonzalez

Father: Carlos Gonzalez

Address: Wendell

Horace Ronald Hallenberger IV

Baby Boy

Born: 2/2/2022

Mother: Alyssa Hallenberger

Father: Horace Hallenberger

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Atikus Lee Strickland

Baby Boy

Born: 2/2/2022

Mother: Alicia Lindsey

Fathers: Dalton and Nathan Strickland

Address: Twin Falls

Lincoln Gregory Katon Burnum

Baby Boy

Born: 2/2/2022

Mother: Shelby Burnum

Father: Dylan Burnum

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
