Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Livia Lennix Baker

Baby Girl

Born: 11/4/21

Mother: Kayla Marie Baker

Father: Dillon John Baker

Address: Twin Falls

Jaxson Baylor Zellers

Baby Boy

Born: 11/4/21

Mother: Elizabeth Helen Miller

Father: Wylie James Zellers

Address: Twin Falls

Harvey John Wight

Baby Boy

Born: 11/6/21

Mother: Kaci Wight

Father: Landon Wight

Address: Burley

Oliver Sandley Lopez

Baby Boy

Born: 11/6/21

Mother: Hayley Sturgeon

Father: Hugo Lopez

Address: Wendell

Piper Jane Aslett

Baby Girl

Born: 11/6/21

Mother: Lacey Aslett

Father: Justin Aslett

Address: Twin Falls

Kai Braxton Booth

Baby Boy

Born: 11/7/21

Mother: Ashley Booth

Father: Theran Booth

Address: Twin Falls

Charlee Grace Browning

Baby Girl

Born: 11/7/21

Mother: Alissa Browning

Father: Carl Browning

Address: Hailey

Isaac Michael Shafer

Baby Boy

Born: 11/8/21

Mother: Janelle Shafer

Father: Jeremy Shafer

Address: Buhl

Owen John Patterson

Baby Boy

Born: 11/8/21

Mother: Emily Patterson

Father: Braden Patterson

Address: Twin Falls

Wesley Ryan Christensen

Baby Boy

Born: 11/8/21

Mother: Makinlee Christensen

Father: Connor Christensen

Address: Twin Falls

Danny James Moudy

Baby Boy

Born: 11/9/21

Mother: Sammantha Moudy

Father: Jesse Moudy

Address: Jerome

Michael Knox Tracy

Baby Boy

Born: 11/10/21

Mother: Shannon Tracy

Father: Michael Tracy

Address: Twin Falls

