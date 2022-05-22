 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Mila Reign Cantu

Baby Girl

Born: 5/13/22

Mother: Mikala Cantu

Father: Tommy Cantu

Address: Twin Falls

Hagen Brooks Todd

Baby Boy

Born: 5/13/22

Mother: Jessie Todd

Father: Paxton Todd

Address: Murtaugh

Carlos Jose Moreno Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 5/13/22

Mother: Elisha Moreno

Address: Twin Falls

Santiago Arteaga

Baby Boy

People are also reading…

Born: 5/13/22

Mother: Kattie Gonzalez

Father: Jesus Arteaga

Address: Rupert

Madelynn Ray McCormick

Baby Girl

Born: 5/13/22

Mother: Sierra McCormick

Father: Cody McCormick

Address: Twin Falls

Noah Alfredo Baker-Mendoza

Baby Boy

Born: 5/15/22

Mother: Erin Kathleen Baker

Father: Juan Alfredo Mendoza-Magana

Address: Twin Falls

Charles Oliver Lotz

Baby Boy

Born: 5/15/22

Mother: Allison Lotz

Father: William Lotz

Address: Nampa

Kinsley Maybelle Holt

Baby Girl

Born: 5/15/22

Mother: Katalina Uribe

Father: Kameron Holt

Address: Gooding

Elliana Grace Hill

Baby Girl

Born: 5/16/22

Mother: Faith Hill

Father: Jimmy Murphy

Address: Elko, NV.

Makennna Grace Schramm

Baby Girl

Born: 5/16/22

Mother: Lyndsey Schramm

Father: Jeff Schramm

Address: Twin Falls

Osiris Aleister Shrewsbury

Baby Boy

Born: 5/16/22

Mother: Rebecca Lynn Potts

Father: Corey Shrewsbury

Address: Jerome

Anders David Hougland

Baby Boy

Born: 5/16/22

Mother: Ali Hougland

Father: Tyler Hougland

Address: Twin Falls

Albert Pete Veenstra V

Baby Boy

Born: 5/16/22

Mother: Emily Veenstra

Father: Pete Veenstra

Address: Twin Falls

Adelynn Smith

Baby Girl

Born: 5/17/22

Mother: Hailey Smith

Father: Ryan Smith

Address: Twin Falls

Wylee Rose Gloeckner

Baby Girl

Born: 5/18/2022

Mother: Madeline Gloeckner

Father: Ethan Gloeckner

Address: Spring Creek, NV

Dante Alexandre De La Camara

Baby Boy

Born: 5/19/2022

Mother: Sarah Bollar

Father: Alexandre De La Camara

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Jaxon George Liechty

Baby Boy

Born: 5/19/2022

Mother: Lexi Liechty

Father: Jacob Liechty

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

Zuiderveld unseats Patrick by 37 votes

In a race with razor-thin margins, challenger Glenneda Zuiderveld edged out incumbent Sen. Jim Patrick for Senate Seat for District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties.

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman

Jake Dean Bowman was born March 18, 2004, in San Diego, CA. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake was brilliant, funny,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to label misinformation surrounding armed conflict and crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News