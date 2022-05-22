Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Mila Reign Cantu
Baby Girl
Born: 5/13/22
Mother: Mikala Cantu
Father: Tommy Cantu
Address: Twin Falls
Hagen Brooks Todd
Baby Boy
Born: 5/13/22
Mother: Jessie Todd
Father: Paxton Todd
Address: Murtaugh
Carlos Jose Moreno Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 5/13/22
Mother: Elisha Moreno
Address: Twin Falls
Santiago Arteaga
Baby Boy
Born: 5/13/22
Mother: Kattie Gonzalez
Father: Jesus Arteaga
Address: Rupert
Madelynn Ray McCormick
Baby Girl
Born: 5/13/22
Mother: Sierra McCormick
Father: Cody McCormick
Address: Twin Falls
Noah Alfredo Baker-Mendoza
Baby Boy
Born: 5/15/22
Mother: Erin Kathleen Baker
Father: Juan Alfredo Mendoza-Magana
Address: Twin Falls
Charles Oliver Lotz
Baby Boy
Born: 5/15/22
Mother: Allison Lotz
Father: William Lotz
Address: Nampa
Kinsley Maybelle Holt
Baby Girl
Born: 5/15/22
Mother: Katalina Uribe
Father: Kameron Holt
Address: Gooding
Elliana Grace Hill
Baby Girl
Born: 5/16/22
Mother: Faith Hill
Father: Jimmy Murphy
Address: Elko, NV.
Makennna Grace Schramm
Baby Girl
Born: 5/16/22
Mother: Lyndsey Schramm
Father: Jeff Schramm
Address: Twin Falls
Osiris Aleister Shrewsbury
Baby Boy
Born: 5/16/22
Mother: Rebecca Lynn Potts
Father: Corey Shrewsbury
Address: Jerome
Anders David Hougland
Baby Boy
Born: 5/16/22
Mother: Ali Hougland
Father: Tyler Hougland
Address: Twin Falls
Albert Pete Veenstra V
Baby Boy
Born: 5/16/22
Mother: Emily Veenstra
Father: Pete Veenstra
Address: Twin Falls
Adelynn Smith
Baby Girl
Born: 5/17/22
Mother: Hailey Smith
Father: Ryan Smith
Address: Twin Falls
Wylee Rose Gloeckner
Baby Girl
Born: 5/18/2022
Mother: Madeline Gloeckner
Father: Ethan Gloeckner
Address: Spring Creek, NV
Dante Alexandre De La Camara
Baby Boy
Born: 5/19/2022
Mother: Sarah Bollar
Father: Alexandre De La Camara
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Jaxon George Liechty
Baby Boy
Born: 5/19/2022
Mother: Lexi Liechty
Father: Jacob Liechty
Address: Twin Falls, ID