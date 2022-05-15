 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Jax Neil Payne

Baby Boy

Born: 5/4/22

Mother: Alexis Payne

Father: Cory Payne

Address: Twin Falls

Kinsley Gloria Payne

Baby Girl

Born: 5/4/22

Mother: Alexis Payne

Father: Cory Payne

Address: Twin Falls

Laura Rose Boyd

Baby Girl

Born: 5/4/22

Mother: Leigh Erin Boyd

Father: Spencer Brayden Boyd

Address: Twin Falls

Mateo Pedraza Suarez

Baby Boy

Born: 5/5/22

Mother: Yadira Alondra Suarez

Father: Luis Miguel Pedraza

Address: Gooding

Willet Naccona Robinson

Baby Boy

Born: Brina Robinson

Father: Naccona Robinson

Address: Hansen

Avery Claire Power

Baby Girl

Born: 5/5/22

Mother: Keysi Power

Father: Kayden Power

Address: Pocatello

Easton James Taylor

Baby Boy

Born: 5/5/22

Mother: Livi Miree Montgomery

Father: Stetson James Taylor

Address: Rupert

Colton Patrick Cooper

Baby Boy

Born: 5/6/22

Mother: Tawny Marie Cooper

Father: Kasey Lynn Cooper

Address: Twin Falls

Santiago Manuel Gonzales

Baby Boy

Born: 5/6/22

Mother: Jeannette Juarez

Father: Jose Gonzales

Address: Twin Falls

Spencer Jacob Thomas March

Baby Boy

Born: 5/6/22

Mother: Kirsten McHenry

Father: Andrew March

Address: Castleford

Creed Ryan Merritt

Baby Boy

Born: 5/8/22

Mother: Karissa Nichole Merritt

Father: Devin Layne Merritt

Address: Twin Falls

Gisele Alexandra Nino

Baby Girl

Born: 5/9/22

Mother: Griselda Nino

Father: Hebert Nino

Address: Buhl

Martin Diaz

Baby Boy

Born: 5/9/22

Mother: Janeth Diaz

Father: Martin Diaz

Address: Wendell

Lyla Renea Jess

Baby Girl

Born: 5/9/22

Mother: Anastasia Tipton

Father: Zachary Jess

Address: Filer

Nova Raye Young

Baby Girl

Born: 5/9/22

Mother” Maria Herrera

Father: George Young IV

Address: Twin Falls

Mila Rose Avina

Baby Girl

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: Kyleah Archuleta

Father: Rodrigo Avina

Address: Elko, NV.

Cooper Mason Nevarez

Baby Boy

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: J’mee Stuart

Father: Tate Nevarez

Address: Burley

Mia Nei Rose Akito Yerten

Baby Girl

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: Valrose Rachunap

Father: MJ Yerten

Address: Twin Falls

Charlie Rose Sturgeon

Baby Girl

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: Ashley Sturgeon

Father: Ryan Sturgeon

Address: Hansen

Addy Itzel Camacho Flores

Baby Girl

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: Isabel Flores

Father: Brian Camacho

Address: Jerome

Renlee Forrest Scott

Baby Girl

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: Blaike Case Scott

Father: Jackson Scott

Address: Twin Falls

Noah Porter Wagstaff

Baby Boy

Born: 5/10/22

Mother: Claire Wagstaff

Father: Joel Wagstaff

Address: Twin Falls

Logan Draco Macklin

Baby Boy

Born: 5/11/22

Mother: Lasina Pryor

Father: Franklin Macklin

Address: Jerome

Adysen Riana Dawn Kenner

Baby Girl

Born: 5/11/22

Mother: Emma Perkins

Father: Tayler Kenner

Address: Twin Falls

Liam Alexander Hulvey

Baby Boy

Born: 5/11/22

Mother: Megan Hulvey

Father: Dylan Hulvey

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
