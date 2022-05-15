Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Jax Neil Payne
Baby Boy
Born: 5/4/22
Mother: Alexis Payne
Father: Cory Payne
Address: Twin Falls
Kinsley Gloria Payne
Baby Girl
Born: 5/4/22
Mother: Alexis Payne
Father: Cory Payne
Address: Twin Falls
Laura Rose Boyd
Baby Girl
Born: 5/4/22
Mother: Leigh Erin Boyd
Father: Spencer Brayden Boyd
Address: Twin Falls
Mateo Pedraza Suarez
Baby Boy
Born: 5/5/22
Mother: Yadira Alondra Suarez
Father: Luis Miguel Pedraza
Address: Gooding
Willet Naccona Robinson
Baby Boy
Born: Brina Robinson
Father: Naccona Robinson
Address: Hansen
Avery Claire Power
Baby Girl
Born: 5/5/22
Mother: Keysi Power
Father: Kayden Power
Address: Pocatello
Easton James Taylor
Baby Boy
Born: 5/5/22
Mother: Livi Miree Montgomery
Father: Stetson James Taylor
Address: Rupert
Colton Patrick Cooper
Baby Boy
Born: 5/6/22
Mother: Tawny Marie Cooper
Father: Kasey Lynn Cooper
Address: Twin Falls
Santiago Manuel Gonzales
Baby Boy
Born: 5/6/22
Mother: Jeannette Juarez
Father: Jose Gonzales
Address: Twin Falls
Spencer Jacob Thomas March
Baby Boy
Born: 5/6/22
Mother: Kirsten McHenry
Father: Andrew March
Address: Castleford
Creed Ryan Merritt
Baby Boy
Born: 5/8/22
Mother: Karissa Nichole Merritt
Father: Devin Layne Merritt
Address: Twin Falls
Gisele Alexandra Nino
Baby Girl
Born: 5/9/22
Mother: Griselda Nino
Father: Hebert Nino
Address: Buhl
Martin Diaz
Baby Boy
Born: 5/9/22
Mother: Janeth Diaz
Father: Martin Diaz
Address: Wendell
Lyla Renea Jess
Baby Girl
Born: 5/9/22
Mother: Anastasia Tipton
Father: Zachary Jess
Address: Filer
Nova Raye Young
Baby Girl
Born: 5/9/22
Mother” Maria Herrera
Father: George Young IV
Address: Twin Falls
Mila Rose Avina
Baby Girl
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: Kyleah Archuleta
Father: Rodrigo Avina
Address: Elko, NV.
Cooper Mason Nevarez
Baby Boy
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: J’mee Stuart
Father: Tate Nevarez
Address: Burley
Mia Nei Rose Akito Yerten
Baby Girl
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: Valrose Rachunap
Father: MJ Yerten
Address: Twin Falls
Charlie Rose Sturgeon
Baby Girl
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: Ashley Sturgeon
Father: Ryan Sturgeon
Address: Hansen
Addy Itzel Camacho Flores
Baby Girl
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: Isabel Flores
Father: Brian Camacho
Address: Jerome
Renlee Forrest Scott
Baby Girl
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: Blaike Case Scott
Father: Jackson Scott
Address: Twin Falls
Noah Porter Wagstaff
Baby Boy
Born: 5/10/22
Mother: Claire Wagstaff
Father: Joel Wagstaff
Address: Twin Falls
Logan Draco Macklin
Baby Boy
Born: 5/11/22
Mother: Lasina Pryor
Father: Franklin Macklin
Address: Jerome
Adysen Riana Dawn Kenner
Baby Girl
Born: 5/11/22
Mother: Emma Perkins
Father: Tayler Kenner
Address: Twin Falls
Liam Alexander Hulvey
Baby Boy
Born: 5/11/22
Mother: Megan Hulvey
Father: Dylan Hulvey
Address: Twin Falls