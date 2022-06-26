 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Iker Bambam Valdivia Orozco

Baby Boy

Born: 6/15/22

Mother: Galilea Orozco

Father: Rafael Valdivia Martinez

Address: Wendell

Violet Maelynn Bunn

Baby Girl

Born: 6/15/22

Mother: Kaitlyn Crockett

Father: Jaylen Bunn

Address: Twin Falls

Marcelino Arteaga

Baby Boy

Born: 6/16/22

Mother: Marisol Arteaga

Father: Francisco Arteaga

Address: Rupert

Melanie Alicia Melton

Baby Girl

Born: 6/16/22

Mother: Heather Melton

Father: Kirk Melton

Address: Twin Falls

Thorin James Peyton Sizemore

Baby Boy

Born: 6/16/22

Mother: Kassandra K. Sizemore

Father: James A. Sizemore

Address: Wendell

Paizley Rose Atwood

Baby Girl

Born: 6/16/22

Mother: Kimberly Twitchell

Father: Roderick Atwood

Address: Gooding

Jeremiah Benito Chavez Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 6/17/22

Mother: Esmeralda Tellez

Father: Jeremiah Chavez

Address: Buhl

Kennedy Jacob Markus

Baby Girl

Born: 6/18/22

Mother: Della Markus

Father: Jacob Markus

Address: Jerome

Kugar Andro Parrott

Baby Boy

Born: 6/18/22

Mother: Sonia Lua

Father: Kugar Parrott

Address: Twin Falls

Efren Martinez Jr.

Baby Boy

Born: 6/18/22

Mother: Ledy Escarleth Martinez

Father: Efren Martinez

Address: Twin Falls

Brynleigh May Caroline Hennings

Baby Girl

Born: 6/19/22

Mother: Shantel Hennings

Address: Twin Falls

Oliver Walter Taylor

Baby Boy

Born: 6/18/22

Mother: Sara White

Father: Eric Taylor

Address: Twin Falls

Swarna Rai

Baby Girl

Born: 6/19/22

Mother: Sarmila Rai

Father: Dhan Rai

Address: Twin Falls

Ryder Melena-Cedillo

Baby Boy

Born: 6/20/22

Mother: Maria Cedillo

Father: Marcelino Melena

Address: Jerome

Hallee Christine Martin

Baby Girl

Born: 6/20/22

Mother: Megin Martin

Father: Brody Martin

Address: Burley

Joanna Olympia Mota

Baby Girl

Born: 6/21/22

Mother: Jessia Mota

Father: Felipe Mota

Address: Twin Falls

Zhavia Arabella Gonzalez

Baby Girl

Born: 6/16/22

Mother: Paola Mendoza

Father: Sergio Gil Gonzalez

Address: Jerome

Juan Enrique Alejandro Ramirez

Baby Boy

Born: 6/22/2022

Mother: Kaydence Calderon

Father: Angel Ramirez

Address: Wendell, ID

Laney Jo Lagasse

Baby Girl

Born: 6/22/2022

Mother: Emelia Carol Millican

Father: Charles Murray Lagasse

Address: Gooding, ID

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
