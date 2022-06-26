Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Iker Bambam Valdivia Orozco
Baby Boy
Born: 6/15/22
Mother: Galilea Orozco
Father: Rafael Valdivia Martinez
Address: Wendell
Violet Maelynn Bunn
Baby Girl
Born: 6/15/22
Mother: Kaitlyn Crockett
Father: Jaylen Bunn
Address: Twin Falls
Marcelino Arteaga
Baby Boy
Born: 6/16/22
Mother: Marisol Arteaga
Father: Francisco Arteaga
Address: Rupert
Melanie Alicia Melton
Baby Girl
Born: 6/16/22
Mother: Heather Melton
Father: Kirk Melton
Address: Twin Falls
Thorin James Peyton Sizemore
Baby Boy
Born: 6/16/22
Mother: Kassandra K. Sizemore
Father: James A. Sizemore
Address: Wendell
Paizley Rose Atwood
Baby Girl
Born: 6/16/22
Mother: Kimberly Twitchell
Father: Roderick Atwood
Address: Gooding
Jeremiah Benito Chavez Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 6/17/22
Mother: Esmeralda Tellez
Father: Jeremiah Chavez
Address: Buhl
Kennedy Jacob Markus
Baby Girl
Born: 6/18/22
Mother: Della Markus
Father: Jacob Markus
Address: Jerome
Kugar Andro Parrott
Baby Boy
Born: 6/18/22
Mother: Sonia Lua
Father: Kugar Parrott
Address: Twin Falls
Efren Martinez Jr.
Baby Boy
Born: 6/18/22
Mother: Ledy Escarleth Martinez
Father: Efren Martinez
Address: Twin Falls
Brynleigh May Caroline Hennings
Baby Girl
Born: 6/19/22
Mother: Shantel Hennings
Address: Twin Falls
Oliver Walter Taylor
Baby Boy
Born: 6/18/22
Mother: Sara White
Father: Eric Taylor
Address: Twin Falls
Swarna Rai
Baby Girl
Born: 6/19/22
Mother: Sarmila Rai
Father: Dhan Rai
Address: Twin Falls
Ryder Melena-Cedillo
Baby Boy
Born: 6/20/22
Mother: Maria Cedillo
Father: Marcelino Melena
Address: Jerome
Hallee Christine Martin
Baby Girl
Born: 6/20/22
Mother: Megin Martin
Father: Brody Martin
Address: Burley
Joanna Olympia Mota
Baby Girl
Born: 6/21/22
Mother: Jessia Mota
Father: Felipe Mota
Address: Twin Falls
Zhavia Arabella Gonzalez
Baby Girl
Born: 6/16/22
Mother: Paola Mendoza
Father: Sergio Gil Gonzalez
Address: Jerome
Juan Enrique Alejandro Ramirez
Baby Boy
Born: 6/22/2022
Mother: Kaydence Calderon
Father: Angel Ramirez
Address: Wendell, ID
Laney Jo Lagasse
Baby Girl
Born: 6/22/2022
Mother: Emelia Carol Millican
Father: Charles Murray Lagasse
Address: Gooding, ID