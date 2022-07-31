Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Cassie Annlee Whittle
Baby Girl
Born: 7/21/2022
Mother: Jamie Whittle
Father: Chantry Whittle
Address: Oakley, ID
Oliver Dean Clapier
Baby Boy
Born: 7/22/2022
Mother: Hannah Clapier
Father: Seth Clapier
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Olivia Mariah Marcos
Baby Girl
Born: 7/22/2022
Mother: Angela Marcos
Father: Art Marcos
Address: Jerome, ID
Yaretzii Yamileth Cervantes Muñoz
Baby Girl
Born: 7/23/2022
Mother: Rosa Maria Munoz
Father: Rodolfo Cervantes
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Mae Lynn Balbas
Baby Girl
Born: 7/24/2022
Mother: Amber Colleen Balbas
Father: Luke Anthony Balbas
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Tabitha Jean Burrows
Baby Girl
Born: 7/24/2022
Mother: Ashlee Mae Burrows
Father: James Edward Burrows III
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Koa Cody Hermo
Baby Boy
Born: 7/24/2022
Mother: Taylor Guaydacan
Father: Kevin Cody Hermo Jr.
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Waylon Ace Skeen
Baby Boy
Born: 7/25/2022
Mother: Rachael Skeen
Father: Benjamin Skeen
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Leonardo James Franceschi
Baby Boy
Born: 7/25/2022
Mother: Kohda Rigo-Ferrari
Father: Martin Franceschi
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Ambrose Harlem Franceschi
Baby Boy
Born: 7/25/2022
Mother: Kohda Rigo-Ferrari
Father: Martin Franceschi
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Emrielle Rose Torres
Baby Girl
Born: 7/26/2022
Mother: Cheyenne Hennings
Father: Christian Torres
Address: Jerome, ID
Vincent Rey Mendiola
Baby Boy
Born: 7/27/2022
Mother: Reina Felecia Lara
Father: Daniel Mendiola
Address: Twin Falls, ID