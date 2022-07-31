 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Cassie Annlee Whittle

Baby Girl

Born: 7/21/2022

Mother: Jamie Whittle

Father: Chantry Whittle

Address: Oakley, ID

Oliver Dean Clapier

Baby Boy

Born: 7/22/2022

Mother: Hannah Clapier

Father: Seth Clapier

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Olivia Mariah Marcos

Baby Girl

Born: 7/22/2022

Mother: Angela Marcos

Father: Art Marcos

Address: Jerome, ID

Yaretzii Yamileth Cervantes Muñoz

Baby Girl

Born: 7/23/2022

Mother: Rosa Maria Munoz

Father: Rodolfo Cervantes

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Mae Lynn Balbas

Baby Girl

Born: 7/24/2022

Mother: Amber Colleen Balbas

Father: Luke Anthony Balbas

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Tabitha Jean Burrows

Baby Girl

Born: 7/24/2022

Mother: Ashlee Mae Burrows

Father: James Edward Burrows III

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Koa Cody Hermo

Baby Boy

Born: 7/24/2022

Mother: Taylor Guaydacan

Father: Kevin Cody Hermo Jr.

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Waylon Ace Skeen

Baby Boy

Born: 7/25/2022

Mother: Rachael Skeen

Father: Benjamin Skeen

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Leonardo James Franceschi

Baby Boy

Born: 7/25/2022

Mother: Kohda Rigo-Ferrari

Father: Martin Franceschi

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Ambrose Harlem Franceschi

Baby Boy

Born: 7/25/2022

Mother: Kohda Rigo-Ferrari

Father: Martin Franceschi

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Emrielle Rose Torres

Baby Girl

Born: 7/26/2022

Mother: Cheyenne Hennings

Father: Christian Torres

Address: Jerome, ID

Vincent Rey Mendiola

Baby Boy

Born: 7/27/2022

Mother: Reina Felecia Lara

Father: Daniel Mendiola

Address: Twin Falls, ID

