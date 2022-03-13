Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Bexley Evangeline Lonas
Baby Girl
Born: 3/2/2022
Mother: Justine Starkweather
Father: Aaron Lonas
Address: Jerome
Saylor Margaret Sukowaty
Baby Girl
Born: 3/3/22
Mother: Karlie Sukowaty
Father: Ben Sukowaty
Address: Gooding
Adam Joseph Machado
Baby Boy
Born: 3/3/22
Mother: Jessica Machado
Father: Adam Machado
Address: Buhl
Mateas Carpio
Baby Boy
Born: 3/4/22
Mother: Ariana Carpio
Address: Twin Falls
Evelyn Mae Davis
Baby Girl
Born: 3/4/22
Mother: Anna Miklovic
Father: Ian Davis
Address: Elko, NV.
Rhett Parker Mullenix
Baby Boy
Born: 3/5/22
Mother: Krista Mullenix
Father: Miles Mullenix
Address: Jerome
Alec Duncan Beachy
Baby Boy
Born: 3/5/22
Mother: Randi Fischer
Father: Tarrin Beachy
Address: Twin Falls
Laylah Aurora Guadalupe Tapia Perez
Baby Girl
Born: 3/5/22
Mother: Yvone Perez
Father: Gonzalo Tapia
Address: Bliss
Jay Jordan Schenk
Baby Boy
Born: 3/6/22
Mother: Nakia Schenk
Father: Jordan Schenk
Address: Jerome
Nova Naomi Gerdon
Baby Girl
Born: 3/6/22
Mother: Danielle Naomi Norgard
Father: Justin Tyme Gerdon
Address: Jerome
Ramelliah Jayde Martinez
Baby Girl
Born: 3/5/22
Mother: Marie E. Martinez
Father: Bruce D. Staten
Address: Twin Falls
Victor Emmanuel Barboza Garcia
Baby Boy
Born: 3/6/22
Mother: Lizette Garcia
Father: Victor Barboza
Address: Twin Falls
Westyn Kenneth Sheaffer
Baby Boy
Born: 3/7/22
Mother: Caitlyn Sheaffer
Father: Jay Sheaffer
Address: Dietrich
Brynleigh Ivy Cain
Baby Girl
Born: 3/7/22
Mother: Aislynn M. Perez
Father: Theodore R. Cain
Address: Wendell
Eliyanah Aria Carabez
Baby Girl
Born: 3/7/22
Mother: Elizabeth Ramirez
Father: Luis Carabez
Address: Gooding
Arisbeth Galvan Carabez
Baby Girl
Born: 3/8/22
Mother: Lorena Berenice Carabez Sandoval
Father: Charli Gamaliel Galvan Palafox
Address: Gooding
Penelope Jenks
Baby Girl
Born: 3/8/22
Mother: Kayla Jenks
Father: Devon Jenks
Address: Twin Falls
Ethan Gabriel Mena
Baby Boy
Born: 3/9/22
Mother: Claudia Mena
Father: Ovidio A. Mena
Address: Shoshone
Emerson James McGuire
Baby Boy
Born: 3/9/22
Mother: Mikayla McGuire
Father: Dominik McGuire
Address: Hazelton
Bradley Axel Meredith
Baby Boy
Born: 3/9/22
Mother: Mishayla Garrett
Father: Thomas Meredith
Address: Twin Falls
Calliope Hermione-Mercury Tarango
Baby Girl
Born: 3/9/22
Mother: Christina Oneida
Father: Sebastian Tarango
Address: Jerome