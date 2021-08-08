Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Blayklee Marlene Wickel, daughterof Kandice Wickel and Blake Marlin Wickel of Elba, was born July 26, 2021.
Sylas Raeanne Kodi Burton, daughter of Crystal Martinez and Aaron Burton of Twin Falls, was born July 29, 2021.
Ozzy James Carlton, son of Abbey Carlton and Riley Carlton of Kimberly, was born July 29, 2021.
Aurora Maddox, daughter of Alyssa Nicholson and Jordan Maddox of Jerome, was born July 29, 2021.
Reia Belle Marlow, daughter of Michelle Marlow and Quin Marlow of Filer, was born July 31, 2021.
Jori Layne Arterburn, daughter of Hailey Jean Crystal and Brian Michael Arterburn of Hagerman, was born July 31, 2021.
Ella Marie Lott, daughter of Emily Lott and Garrett Lott of King Hill, was born July 31, 2021.
Amoura Nguyen, daughter of Samantha Gaylin and Pham Nguyen of Twin Falls, was born July 31, 2021.
Kai Ellis King, son of Kylie King and Kameron King of Twin Falls, was born July 31, 2021.
Luke Broderick Miller, son of Jessica Miller and Brody Miller of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 1, 2021.
Charlee Anne Marshall, daughter of Mattea McFarland and Anthony Marshall of Filer, was born Aug. 2, 2021.
Carson Miles Neal Severa, son of Mariah Neal and William Severa of Buhl, was born Aug. 2, 2021.
Charlee Soleil Hofland, daughter of Nikki Hofland and Travis Hofland of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 2, 2021.
Bentley Zane Koehn, son of Ashley Koehn and Thomas Koehn of Buhl, was born Aug. 2, 2021.
Bailey Rue Whiteford, daughter of Jaden Friel and Micah Whiteford of Hansen, was born Aug. 3, 2021.
Queen Macline Kabale, daughter of Aline Ntahomvukiye and Mungululano Kabale of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 3, 2021.
Eliano Ezekiel Hernandez, son of Blanca Marlene Hernandez and JuanCarlos Hernandez of Wendell, was born Aug. 3, 2021.
Alec Barry Jones, son of Tara Jones and Peter Jones of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2021.
Ellee Ann Goodman, daughter of Kortnee Goodman and Samuel Goodman of Jerome, was born Aug. 4, 2021.
John Joesph Selner Jr., son of McKensey Marie Selner and Christopher Michael J. Selner of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2021.