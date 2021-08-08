Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Charlee Anne Marshall, daughter of Mattea McFarland and Anthony Marshall of Filer, was born Aug. 2, 2021.

Carson Miles Neal Severa, son of Mariah Neal and William Severa of Buhl, was born Aug. 2, 2021.

Charlee Soleil Hofland, daughter of Nikki Hofland and Travis Hofland of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 2, 2021.

Bentley Zane Koehn, son of Ashley Koehn and Thomas Koehn of Buhl, was born Aug. 2, 2021.

Bailey Rue Whiteford, daughter of Jaden Friel and Micah Whiteford of Hansen, was born Aug. 3, 2021.

Queen Macline Kabale, daughter of Aline Ntahomvukiye and Mungululano Kabale of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 3, 2021.

Eliano Ezekiel Hernandez, son of Blanca Marlene Hernandez and JuanCarlos Hernandez of Wendell, was born Aug. 3, 2021.

Alec Barry Jones, son of Tara Jones and Peter Jones of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2021.

Ellee Ann Goodman, daughter of Kortnee Goodman and Samuel Goodman of Jerome, was born Aug. 4, 2021.

John Joesph Selner Jr., son of McKensey Marie Selner and Christopher Michael J. Selner of Twin Falls, was born Aug. 4, 2021.

