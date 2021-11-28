 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Emerson John Drummond

Baby Boy

Born: 11/18/21

Mother: Jessica Brooke Drummond

Father: William Joseph Drummond

Address: Filer

Isaac Steven Grandy

Baby Boy

Born: 11/18/21

Mother: Diana Grandy

Father: Neill Grandy

Address: Twin Falls

Bodie Earl Puschel

Baby Boy

Born: 11/18/21

Lane Austin Puschel

Born: 11/18/21

Baby Boy

Mother: Rachel Puschel

Father: Austin Puschel

Address: Buhl

Baker Mark Suitter

Baby Boy

Born: 11/19/21

Mother: Whitney Suitter

Father: Bridon Suitter

Address: Jerome

Ariella Kianna Vidal

Baby Girl

Born: 11/19/21

Mother: Sierra Hansen

Father: Jorge Vidal

Address: Bellevue

Melanie Jayne Korn

Baby Girl

Born: 11/20/21

Mother: Kimberly Morgan

Father: Nathan Korn

Address: Twin Falls

Xandrew Asher Gifford

Baby Boy

Born: 11/20/21

Mother: Jewel Gifford

Father: Jeff Howard

Address: Twin Falls

Jersey Elaine Santos

Baby Girl

Born: 11/21/21

Mother: Amber Santos

Father: Nathan Santos

Address: Twin Fallls

Ella Adilynn Lively

Baby Girl

Born: 11/22/21

Mother: Mollie Lively

Father: Markus Lively

Address: Twin Falls

Landry Jireh Stoddard

Baby Girl

Born: 11/23/21

Mother: Kelli Stoddard

Father: Sterling Stoddard

Address: Twin Falls

Oscar Rodriguez Rodriguez

Baby Boy

Born: 11/23/2021

Mother: Karina Rodriguez

Father: Gerardo Rodriguez

Address: Twin Falls

Baynx Alexander Duquette

Baby Boy

Born: 11/24/2021

Mother: Brittany McCabe

Father: Jacob Duquette

Address: Twin Falls

Asher Ford Bosma

Baby Boy

Born: 11/24/2021

Mother: Georgia Bosma

Father: Connor Bosma

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
