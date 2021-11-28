Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Emerson John Drummond
Baby Boy
Born: 11/18/21
Mother: Jessica Brooke Drummond
Father: William Joseph Drummond
Address: Filer
Isaac Steven Grandy
Baby Boy
Born: 11/18/21
Mother: Diana Grandy
Father: Neill Grandy
Address: Twin Falls
Bodie Earl Puschel
Baby Boy
Born: 11/18/21
Lane Austin Puschel
Born: 11/18/21
Baby Boy
Mother: Rachel Puschel
Father: Austin Puschel
Address: Buhl
Baker Mark Suitter
Baby Boy
Born: 11/19/21
Mother: Whitney Suitter
Father: Bridon Suitter
Address: Jerome
Ariella Kianna Vidal
Baby Girl
Born: 11/19/21
Mother: Sierra Hansen
Father: Jorge Vidal
Address: Bellevue
Melanie Jayne Korn
Baby Girl
Born: 11/20/21
Mother: Kimberly Morgan
Father: Nathan Korn
Address: Twin Falls
Xandrew Asher Gifford
Baby Boy
Born: 11/20/21
Mother: Jewel Gifford
Father: Jeff Howard
Address: Twin Falls
Jersey Elaine Santos
Baby Girl
Born: 11/21/21
Mother: Amber Santos
Father: Nathan Santos
Address: Twin Fallls
Ella Adilynn Lively
Baby Girl
Born: 11/22/21
Mother: Mollie Lively
Father: Markus Lively
Address: Twin Falls
Landry Jireh Stoddard
Baby Girl
Born: 11/23/21
Mother: Kelli Stoddard
Father: Sterling Stoddard
Address: Twin Falls
Oscar Rodriguez Rodriguez
Baby Boy
Born: 11/23/2021
Mother: Karina Rodriguez
Father: Gerardo Rodriguez
Address: Twin Falls
Baynx Alexander Duquette
Baby Boy
Born: 11/24/2021
Mother: Brittany McCabe
Father: Jacob Duquette
Address: Twin Falls
Asher Ford Bosma
Baby Boy
Born: 11/24/2021
Mother: Georgia Bosma
Father: Connor Bosma
Address: Twin Falls