Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Zayden James Beaudry

Baby Boy

Born: 9/22/22

Mother: Makayla Mae Scantlin

Father: Matthew Beaudry

Address: Twin Falls

Jade Hazel Page

Baby Girl

Born: 9/23/22

Mother: Ashley Page

Father: Skyler Page

Address: Paul

Rachel Iris Henderson

Baby Girl

Born: 9/23/22

Mother: Britta Henderson

Father: Paul Henderson

Address: Wendell

Emily Dawn Coey

Baby Girl

Born: 9/23/22

Mother: Chino Coey

Father: Jonathan Coey

Address: Burley

Chloe Marie Alves

Baby Girl

Born: 9/24/22

Mother: Sarah Alves

Father: John Alves

Address: Twin Falls

Juliette Sofia Velez Aldea

Baby Girl

Born: 9/24/22

Mother: Angelica Maria Aldea Santiago

Father: Luis R. Velez Cruz

Address: Buhl

Thiago Videl Vargas

Baby Boy

Born: 9/24/22

Mother: Mariah Vargas

Father: Rudy Vargas

Address: Gooding

Cali Nielsen

Baby Girl

Born: 9/24/22

Mother: Aubrey Nielsen

Father: Brandon Nielsen

Address: Twin Falls

Rocky Ray Morrison

Baby Boy

Born: 9/24/22

Mother: Taylor Kelley

Father: James Morrison

Address: Twin Falls

Jasmine ToTo

Baby Girl

Born: 9/25/22

Mother: Jyoti Chhetri

Father: Robin M ToTo

Address: Twin Falls

Manuel Ulises Ledesma

Baby Boy

Born: 9/26/22

Mother: Alejandra Gonzalez

Father: Sergio Ulises Ledesma Rubio

Address: Jerome

Bentlee James Arriaga

Baby Boy

Born: 9/27/22

Mother: Kamri Arriaga

Father: Justin Arriaga

Address: Hagerman

Cambria Dee Clarke

Baby Girl

Born: 9/28/22

Mother: Cierra Clarke

Father: Tyler Clarke

Address: Twin Falls

Pedro Santiago Lugo

Baby Boy

Born: 9/27/22

Mother: Josie Contreras-Lugo

Father: Pedro Lugo

Address: Jerome

Nova Lynn Green

Baby Girl

Born: 9/27/22

Mother: Masie Robinette

Father: Gabriel Green

Address: Filer

Isa Josephine Kristof

Baby Girl

Born: 9/28/22

Mother: Alejandra Lopez

Father: Erik Kristof

Address: Twin Falls

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
