Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Zayden James Beaudry
Baby Boy
Born: 9/22/22
Mother: Makayla Mae Scantlin
Father: Matthew Beaudry
Address: Twin Falls
Jade Hazel Page
Baby Girl
Born: 9/23/22
Mother: Ashley Page
Father: Skyler Page
Address: Paul
Rachel Iris Henderson
Baby Girl
Born: 9/23/22
Mother: Britta Henderson
Father: Paul Henderson
Address: Wendell
Emily Dawn Coey
Baby Girl
Born: 9/23/22
Mother: Chino Coey
Father: Jonathan Coey
Address: Burley
Chloe Marie Alves
Baby Girl
Born: 9/24/22
Mother: Sarah Alves
Father: John Alves
Address: Twin Falls
Juliette Sofia Velez Aldea
Baby Girl
Born: 9/24/22
Mother: Angelica Maria Aldea Santiago
Father: Luis R. Velez Cruz
Address: Buhl
Thiago Videl Vargas
Baby Boy
Born: 9/24/22
Mother: Mariah Vargas
Father: Rudy Vargas
Address: Gooding
Cali Nielsen
Baby Girl
Born: 9/24/22
Mother: Aubrey Nielsen
Father: Brandon Nielsen
Address: Twin Falls
Rocky Ray Morrison
Baby Boy
Born: 9/24/22
Mother: Taylor Kelley
Father: James Morrison
Address: Twin Falls
Jasmine ToTo
Baby Girl
Born: 9/25/22
Mother: Jyoti Chhetri
Father: Robin M ToTo
Address: Twin Falls
Manuel Ulises Ledesma
Baby Boy
Born: 9/26/22
Mother: Alejandra Gonzalez
Father: Sergio Ulises Ledesma Rubio
Address: Jerome
Bentlee James Arriaga
Baby Boy
Born: 9/27/22
Mother: Kamri Arriaga
Father: Justin Arriaga
Address: Hagerman
Cambria Dee Clarke
Baby Girl
Born: 9/28/22
Mother: Cierra Clarke
Father: Tyler Clarke
Address: Twin Falls
Pedro Santiago Lugo
Baby Boy
Born: 9/27/22
Mother: Josie Contreras-Lugo
Father: Pedro Lugo
Address: Jerome
Nova Lynn Green
Baby Girl
Born: 9/27/22
Mother: Masie Robinette
Father: Gabriel Green
Address: Filer
Isa Josephine Kristof
Baby Girl
Born: 9/28/22
Mother: Alejandra Lopez
Father: Erik Kristof
Address: Twin Falls