Eli Alexander Hettich
Baby Boy
Born: 4/4/2023
Mother: Sarah Homolka
Father: Skyler Hettich
Address: Twin Falls
Randy Lee Ayala-Martinez
Baby Boy
Born: 4/5/23
Mother: Ma Guadalupe Martinez Mosso
Father: Erick Ayala Sotelo
Address: Kimberly
Daniella Mae Martinez
Baby Girl
Born: 4/4/23
Mother: Kira Maynard
Father: Tilo Copp
Address: Jerome
Iris Evelynn Hurley
Baby Girl
Born: 3/31/23
Mother: Traiza Hurley
Father: Anthony Hurley
Address: Buhl
Beckham Shawn Smoot
Baby Boy
Born: 4/2/23
Mother: Kaycee Smoot
Father: Thatcher Smoot
Address: Murtaugh
Leighton Scott Miller
Baby Boy
Born: 4/3/23
Mother: Alishea Miller
Father: Jeff Miller
Address: Twin Falls
Autumn Paige Reynolds
Baby Girl
Born: 4/2/23
Mother: Mycheala Reynolds
Address: Kimberly
Duryn Jax Cameron
Baby Boy
Born: 4/2/23
Mother: Syanne Salinas
Father: Donavyn Cameron
Address: Wells, Nevada
Emberly Amaraye Rainey
Baby Girl
Born: 3/30/23
Mother: Amanda Rainey
Address: Kimberly
Maite Romero
Baby Girl
Born: 3/31/23
Mother: Alejandra Herrera
Father: Cesar Romero
Address: Twin Falls
Arden Undomiel Sappington
Baby Girl
Born: 3/31/23
Mother: Bethany Sappington
Father: Ryan Sappington
Address: Twin Falls
Novah May Hinton
Baby Girl
Born: 4/1/23
Mother: Mariah Roberton
Father: Dusty Hinton
Address: Wendell