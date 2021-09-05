 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls
0 comments

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Baby Girl

Aitana Camille Moore

Born: 8/26/21

Mother: Alliyah Marie Clopton

Father: Gage Dylon Moore

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Girl

KaLorr Wagstaff

Born: 8/26/21

Mother: Kelci Wagstaff

Father: Eric Wagstaff

Address: Kimberly

Baby Girl

Romina Maciel Pulido

Born: 8/26/21

Mother: Margarita Pulido

Father: Santiago Maciel

Address: Jerome

Baby Boy

Jaxxton Joshua Ash

Born: 8/27/21

Mother: Krysha Ash

Father: Joshua Ash

Address: Buhl

Baby Boy

Tyson James Thibault

Born: 8/28/21

Mother: Jessica Thibault

Father: Kevin Thibault

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Aziel Mendez

Born: 8/28/21

Mother: Lanai Hernandez

Father: Alberto Mendez

Address: Jerome

Baby Girl

Alayiah Marie Deleon

Born: 8/29/21

Mother: Megan Baird

Address: Elko, Nevada

Baby Boy

Emilio Magana

Born: 8/29/21

Mother: Lizeth Madera

Father: Jaime Magana

Address: Wendell

Baby Girl

Nevayah Ann Poppay

Born: 8/29/21

Mother: Alicia Marie Howes

Father: Frank James Poppay

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Girl

Sophia Ann Sanchez

Born: 8/29/21

Mother: Rebecca Schroeder

Father: Alejandro Sanchez

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Phillip Moroni Pickett

Born: 8/29/21

Mother: Raquel Ritchie Pickett

Father: Nathan Jennings Pickett

Address: Oakley

Baby Girl

Heaven Miia Martinez

Born: 8/30/21

Mother: Cristina Martinez

Address: Jerome

Baby Boy

Kyan Rygin Packham

Born: 8/30/21

Mother: Evengin Pabillar Packham

Father: Ryan Scott Packham

Address: Hansen

Baby Boy

Holdyn Owen Downs

Born: 8/31/21

Mother: Charity Downs

Father: Nathan Downs

Address: Spring Creek, Nevada

Baby Boy

Adriel Rolando Ortiz

Born: 8/31/21

Mother: Scarlet Ortiz

Father: Rolando Ortiz

Address: Elko, Nevada

Baby Boy

Leo Mateo Cruz

Born: 8/30/21

Mother: Jessica Rodriguez

Father: Frank Cruz

Address: Twin Falls

Baby Boy

Zildjian Vaughn Corvera

Born: 9/1/21

Mother: Mariah Lynn Garza

Father: Sabian Xavier Corvera

Address: Buhl

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Southern Idaho Reptile Rescue at the fair

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Poultry judging, Twin Falls County Fair

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News