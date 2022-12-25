Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ivy June Thacker
Baby Girl
Born: 12/16/22
Mother: Bailey Thacker
Father: Jake Thacker
Address: Hailey
Cian Dalton
Baby Boy
Born: 12/16/22
Mother: Brittany Dalton
Father: Declan Dalton
Address: Twin Falls
Laura Lucia Garcia
Baby Girl
Born: 12/17/22
Mother: Karla Meza
Father: Rene Garcia Venegas
Address: Filer
Beckham Matthew Hansen
Baby Boy
Born: 12/17/22
Mother: Jessica Hansen
Father: Tyler Hansen
Address: Twin Falls
Alianna Shelby Widman
Baby Girl
Born: 12/16/22
Mother: Ashley Widman
Father: Tyler Widman
Address: Kimberly
Cheri Lin Lavallee
Baby Girl
Born: 12/18/22
Mother: Wei Wang
Father: Dean Lavallee
Address: Twin Falls
Raelynn Mae Mireles
Baby Girl
Born: 12/18/22
Mother: Megan Reaves
Father: Jorge Mireles
Address: Jerome
Liam Daniel Juarez Vera
Baby Boy
Born: 12/18/22
Mother: Nancy A. Vera
Father: Juan Juarez
Address: Buhl
Italia Xareni Robles
Baby Girl
Born: 12/18/22
Mother: Grecia Arteaga
Father: Alexander Robles
Address: Shoshone
Ruby May Weaver
Baby Girl
Born: 12/19/22
Mother: Kimberly Leeper
Father: Tom Weaver
Address: Gooding
Isaac John Dunbar
Baby Boy
Born: 12/19/22
Mother: Andrea Dunbar
Father: Ben Dunbar
Address: Twin Falls
Gerhardht Allen Harms
Baby Boy
Born: 12/20/22
Mother: Samantha Jones
Father: Gerhardht Harms
Address: Wendell
Ryker Spencer Meyer
Baby Boy
Born: 12/20/22
Mother: Valerie Meyer
Father: Anthony Meyer
Address: Burley
Eddy Dawson Bird
Baby Boy
Born: 12/21/22
Mother: Abby Bird
Father: Brady Bird
Address: Oakley
Vincent Layne
Baby Boy
Born: 12/21/22
Mother: Angelica Vega-Rangel
Father: Brendan Layne
Address: Gooding