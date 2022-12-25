 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Ivy June Thacker

Baby Girl

Born: 12/16/22

Mother: Bailey Thacker

Father: Jake Thacker

Address: Hailey

Cian Dalton

Baby Boy

Born: 12/16/22

Mother: Brittany Dalton

Father: Declan Dalton

Address: Twin Falls

Laura Lucia Garcia

Baby Girl

Born: 12/17/22

Mother: Karla Meza

Father: Rene Garcia Venegas

Address: Filer

Beckham Matthew Hansen

Baby Boy

Born: 12/17/22

Mother: Jessica Hansen

Father: Tyler Hansen

Address: Twin Falls

Alianna Shelby Widman

Baby Girl

Born: 12/16/22

Mother: Ashley Widman

Father: Tyler Widman

Address: Kimberly

Cheri Lin Lavallee

Baby Girl

Born: 12/18/22

Mother: Wei Wang

Father: Dean Lavallee

Address: Twin Falls

Raelynn Mae Mireles

Baby Girl

Born: 12/18/22

Mother: Megan Reaves

Father: Jorge Mireles

Address: Jerome

Liam Daniel Juarez Vera

Baby Boy

Born: 12/18/22

Mother: Nancy A. Vera

Father: Juan Juarez

Address: Buhl

Italia Xareni Robles

Baby Girl

Born: 12/18/22

Mother: Grecia Arteaga

Father: Alexander Robles

Address: Shoshone

Ruby May Weaver

Baby Girl

Born: 12/19/22

Mother: Kimberly Leeper

Father: Tom Weaver

Address: Gooding

Isaac John Dunbar

Baby Boy

Born: 12/19/22

Mother: Andrea Dunbar

Father: Ben Dunbar

Address: Twin Falls

Gerhardht Allen Harms

Baby Boy

Born: 12/20/22

Mother: Samantha Jones

Father: Gerhardht Harms

Address: Wendell

Ryker Spencer Meyer

Baby Boy

Born: 12/20/22

Mother: Valerie Meyer

Father: Anthony Meyer

Address: Burley

Eddy Dawson Bird

Baby Boy

Born: 12/21/22

Mother: Abby Bird

Father: Brady Bird

Address: Oakley

Vincent Layne

Baby Boy

Born: 12/21/22

Mother: Angelica Vega-Rangel

Father: Brendan Layne

Address: Gooding

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
