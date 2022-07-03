Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Alyssa Marcine Bailey
Baby Girl
Born: 6/24/22
Mother: Amy Suzanne Bailey
Father: Lance Loyd Bailey
Address: Buhl
David Devetak
Baby Boy
Born: 6/24/22
Mother: Ashley Gardner
Father: Milan Devetak
Address: Twin Falls
Stanley Jacob Flora
Baby Boy
Born: 6/25/22
Mother: Rachel Grace Flora
Father: Joseph Jacob Flora
Address: Jerome
Klayton Paul Randell
Baby Boy
Born: 6/26/22
Mother: Shianne Randell
Father: Teagan Randell
Address: Twin Falls
Mahayla Monroe Wood
Baby Girl
Born: 6/26/22
Mother: McKenzie Wood
Father: Brayden Wood
Address: Wendell
Parker Ray Baker
Baby Boy
Born: 6/27/22
Mother: Kirsten Baker
Father: Chris Baker
Address: Kimberly
Mya Amelia McKee
Baby Girl
Born: 6/27/22
Mother: Laura McKee
Father: Matt McKee
Address: Heyburn
Cristian Adan Maciel-Madrigal
Baby Boy
Born: 6/28/22
Mother: Rubicelia Madrigal
Father: Cristian Maciel
Address: Wendell
Jackson Riley Dubrin
Baby Boy
Born: 6/27/22
Mother: Breanna Dealba
Father: Jacob Dubrin
Address: Shoshone
Oliver Kenneth Ray Morrow
Baby Boy
Born: 6/27/2022
Mother: Nikita Morrow
Father: Chase Morrow
Address: Buhl, ID
Isaac Galaviz
Baby Boy
Born: 6/28/2022
Mother: Janet Garcia
Father: Raul Galaviz
Jerome, ID
Xzarah Alanni Arevalo
Baby Girl
Born: 6/28/2022
Mother: Sonia Orozco
Father: Carlos Arevalo
Address: Twin Falls, ID
Aria Gail McCredie
Baby Girl
Born: 6/28/2022
Mother: Breana Terry
Father: Bret McCredie
Address: Jerome, ID