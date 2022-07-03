 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Alyssa Marcine Bailey

Baby Girl

Born: 6/24/22

Mother: Amy Suzanne Bailey

Father: Lance Loyd Bailey

Address: Buhl

David Devetak

Baby Boy

Born: 6/24/22

Mother: Ashley Gardner

Father: Milan Devetak

Address: Twin Falls

Stanley Jacob Flora

Baby Boy

Born: 6/25/22

Mother: Rachel Grace Flora

Father: Joseph Jacob Flora

Address: Jerome

Klayton Paul Randell

Baby Boy

Born: 6/26/22

Mother: Shianne Randell

Father: Teagan Randell

Address: Twin Falls

Mahayla Monroe Wood

Baby Girl

Born: 6/26/22

Mother: McKenzie Wood

Father: Brayden Wood

Address: Wendell

Parker Ray Baker

Baby Boy

Born: 6/27/22

Mother: Kirsten Baker

Father: Chris Baker

Address: Kimberly

Mya Amelia McKee

Baby Girl

Born: 6/27/22

Mother: Laura McKee

Father: Matt McKee

Address: Heyburn

Cristian Adan Maciel-Madrigal

Baby Boy

Born: 6/28/22

Mother: Rubicelia Madrigal

Father: Cristian Maciel

Address: Wendell

Jackson Riley Dubrin

Baby Boy

Born: 6/27/22

Mother: Breanna Dealba

Father: Jacob Dubrin

Address: Shoshone

Oliver Kenneth Ray Morrow

Baby Boy

Born: 6/27/2022

Mother: Nikita Morrow

Father: Chase Morrow

Address: Buhl, ID

Isaac Galaviz

Baby Boy

Born: 6/28/2022

Mother: Janet Garcia

Father: Raul Galaviz

Jerome, ID

Xzarah Alanni Arevalo

Baby Girl

Born: 6/28/2022

Mother: Sonia Orozco

Father: Carlos Arevalo

Address: Twin Falls, ID

Aria Gail McCredie

Baby Girl

Born: 6/28/2022

Mother: Breana Terry

Father: Bret McCredie

Address: Jerome, ID

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
