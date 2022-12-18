 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Costas Julian Asmodeus Connell

Baby Boy

Born: 12/08/22

Mother: Nickoda Smith

Father: Edwin Connell

Address: Wendell

Halt Samuel Baker

Baby Boy

Born: 12/8/22

Mother: Whitley Baker

Father: Colby Baker

Address: Jerome

Ayden Pedro Juarez

Baby Boy

Born: 12/9/22

Mother: Alissa Shanae Miller

Father: Andres Juarez

Address: Twin Falls

Zyanaya Adela Avilez

Baby Girl

Born: 12/9/22

Mother: Paula Granillo

Father: Joseph Avilez

Address: Twin Falls

Noelle Elizabeth Moses

Baby Girl

Born: 12/9/22

Mother: Madilynn Moses

Father: Porter Moses

Address: Buhl

Callie Anne Bishop

Baby Girl

Born: 12/11/22

Mother: Nancy Anne Bishop

Father: William Tel Bishop

Address: Jerome

Joaquin Noah Nava-Rosas

Baby Boy

Born: 12/11/22

Mother: Juana Rosas

Father: Armando Nava

Address: Filer

Elizabeth Grace Doyle

Baby Girl

Born: 12/9/22

Mother: Catherine Doyle

Father: Andrew Doyle

Address: Twin Falls

Mateo Lee Franco

Baby Boy

Born: 12/11/22

Mother: Hallie Fredrickson

Father: Christopher Franco

Address: Twin Falls

Sadie Lee Billington

Baby Girl

Born: 12/13/22

Mother: Courtney Lee Billington

Father: Daniel Joseph Billington

Address: Castleford

Ethan James Johnson

Baby Boy

Born: 12/13/22

Mother: Lindsay Gouveia

Father: Ezekiel Johnson

Address: Jerome

Oliver Thomas Westcott

Baby Boy

Born: 12/13/22

Mother: Samantha Westcott

Father: Kevin Westcott

Address: Twin Falls

Ivy Reign Carr

Baby Girl

Born: 12/13/2022

Mother: Darby Lee Dolezal

Father: Nicholas Lee Carr

Address: Twin Falls

Charis Stanley Leslie Jules Heidemann

Baby Girl

Born: 12/14/2022

Mother: Dominique Heidemann

Father: Robert Heidemann

Address: Twin Falls

Joseph LaVere Brennan

Baby Boy

Born: 12/14/2022

Mother: Vanessa Brennan

Father: Joey Brennan

Address: Filer

Harper Kay Parrott

Baby Girl

Born: 12/14/2022

Mother: Erica Parrott

Father: Brodie Parrott

Address: Twin Falls

