 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

Iris Perez

Baby Girl

Born: 8/4/22

Mother: Sandra Pelaez

Father: Matias Perez

Address: Jackpot,NV.

Thalia Nora Guzman-DeLeon

Baby Girl

Born: 8/4/22

Mother: Lexani A. DeLeon

Father: Luis A. Guzman

Address: Twin Falls

Axel Terrance Fuller

Baby Boy

Born: 8/4/22

Mother: Marina Frayer

People are also reading…

Address: Twin Falls

Anika Priest Charlton

Baby Girl

Born: 8/4/22

Mother: Adria Charlton

Father: Kris Charlton

Address: Twin Falls

Remi Braelynn Adams

Baby Girl

Born: 8/5/22

Mother: Alyna Adams

Father: T.J. Adams

Address: Jerome

Edyn Christine Clark-Casillas

Baby Girl

Born: 8/5/22

Mother: Abrina Casillas

Father: Cody Ira Clark

Address: Jerome

Lacey Lucille Ridgeway

Baby Girl

Riggins Neil Ridgeway

Baby Boy

Born: 8/5/22

Mother: Kristi Ridgeway

Father: AJ Neil Ridgeway

Address: Filer

Sophie Elizabeth Veenhouwer

Baby Girl

Born: 8/5/22

Mother: Sara Veenhouwer

Father: Alexander Veenhouwer

Address: Jerome

Olivia Nicole Brown

Baby GIrl

Born: 8/6/22

Mother: Angie Brown

Father: Nic Brown

Address: Twin Falls

Jax Spencer Kunzler

Baby Boy

Born: 8/6/22

Mother: Tiffany Kunzler

Father: Kade Kunzler

Address: Twin Falls

Allison Hernandez Sotelo

Baby Girl

Born: 8/6/22

Mother: Rosalba Sotelo

Father: Juan Ramon Hernandez

Address: Shoshone

Haven Jo Cannon

Baby Girl

Born: 8/7/22

Mother: Sirena Cantu

Father: Bryan Cannon

Address: Shoshone

Luke Daniel Schneider

Baby Boy

Born: 8/7/22

Mother: Lauren Schneider

Father: Mark Schneider

Address: Wendell

Moriah Celeste Droz

Baby Girl

Born: 8/8/22

Mother: Sarah Droz

Father: Raphael Clement Droz

Address: Twin Falls

Ellie May Butler

Baby Girl

Born: 8/8/22

Mother: April Butler

Father: David Butler

Address: Burley

Luna Rae Dailey-Reynolds

Baby Girl

Born: 8/8/22

Mother: Kayla Dailey-Reynolds

Father: Joeseph Dailey-Reynolds

Address: Spring Creek, NV.

Gabriel John Schuch

Baby Boy

Born: 8/8/22

Mother: Melissa Schuch

Father: William Schuch

Address: Twin Falls

Everley Lipshin

Baby Girl

Born: 8/9/22

Mother: Brooke Lancaster

Father: Jacob Lipshin

Address: Pocatello

Alaia Jay Estrada

Baby Girl

Born: 8/9/22

Mother: Carmen Lozano

Father: Jaime Estrada

Address: Twin Falls

August Jay Lisonbee

Baby Boy

Born: 8/9/22

Mother: Eden Lisonbee

Father: Lane Lisonbee

Address: Twin Falls

Eryckson Wylie Snarr

Baby Boy

Born: 8/10/22

Mother: Desiree Willes

Father: Tayson Snarr

Address: Jerome

Alexandrite Raelynn Louise Deane

Baby Girl

Born: 8/9/2022

Mother: Ashelley F Howell

Father: Daniel Scott Deane

Address: Twin Falls

Hiram Nicolas Lopez Vaught

Baby Boy

Born: 8/10/2022

Mother: Victoria Vaught

Father: Gustavo Lopez

Address: Shoshone

Isabella Christine Alex

Baby Girl

Born: 8/10/2022

Mother: Sifa Kalunga

Father: Alexis Cizungu

Address: Twin Falls

Genesis L Torres

Baby Girl

Born: 8/11/2022

Mother: Jessica Butterfield

Father: Mike Torres

Address: Jerome

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Jadyn A. McFarling, 14, of Twin Falls died Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News