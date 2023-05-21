Cherry Lou Swanger
Baby Girl
Born: 5/14/23
Mother: Noelle Swanger
Father: Craig Swanger
Address: Bellevue
Maddox Michael Brown
Baby Boy
Born: 5/15/23
Mother: Alyssa Olson
Father: Brenden Brown
Address: Elko, Nevada
Maybel Ida Scruggs
Baby Girl
Born: 5/12/23
Mother: Aleah Hernandez
Father: Jeremey Scruggs Jr.
Address: Filer
Arabella Anneliese Slemp
Baby Girl
Born: 5/9/23
Mother: Adia Messieur
Father: Jason Slemp
Address: Jerome
Lennon Grace DeKruyf
Baby Girl
Born: 5/9/23
Mother: Jenna DeKruyf
Father: Jacob DeKruyf
Address: Twin Falls
Drayden Kelly Salazar
Baby Boy
Born: 5/8/23
Mother: Makita Salazar
Father: Andrew Salazar
Address: Buhl
Ileana Sofia Castillo Lizarraga
Baby Girl
Born: 5/4/23
Mother: Anthonya Castillo Lizarraga
Father: Alan Castillo
Address: Jerome
Atlis Edmund Eldon Wise
Baby Boy
Born: 5/6/23
Mother: Kyta Sellers
Father: Terrell Wise
Address: Hagerman