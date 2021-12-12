 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Rileigh Ann Olson

Baby Girl

Born: 12/2/21

Mother: Mackenzie Huckabey

Father: Colten Olson

Address: Twin Falls

Cyrus Dean Boyd

Baby Boy

Born: 12/2/21

Mother: Blakely Begley

Father: Dillon Boyd

Address: Twin Falls

Eric Tyler Michael McClure

Baby Boy

Born: 12/3/21

Mother: Rhiannon McClure

Address: Bliss

Maverick Stanford Scott

Baby Boy

Born: 12/3/21

Mother: Allie Scott

Father: Jonathan Scott

Address: Twin Falls

Elliott Michael Humbach

Baby Boy

Born: 12/5/21

Mother: Haley Humbach

Father: Justin Humbach

Address: Kimberly

Jude Marshall Henderson

Baby Boy

Born: 12/5/21

Mother: Carissa Yearsley

Father: Monte Henderson

Address: Twin Falls

Rowan Cole Wardell

Baby Boy

Born: 12/6/21

Mother: Jamie Wardell

Father: Jacob Wardell

Address: Twin Falls

Damian Campos

Baby Boy

Born: 12/6/21

Mother: Maria Elizabeth Arizmendi

Father: Sergio Campos

Address: Twin Falls

Savannah Rena Madden

Baby Girl

Born 12/6/2021

Mother: Cheyanne Mitchell

Father: Brnadon Madden

Address: Paul

Rhett Casen Bivens

Baby Boy

Born 12/7/2021

Mother: Hailey Bivens

Father: Braun Bivens

Twin Falls

Chloe Amaia Mendez Avila

Baby Girl

Born 12/7/2021

Mother: Francisca Mendez

Father: Gilberto Mendez

Address: Gooding

Jaelynn Rae Lopez

Baby Girl

Born 12/7/2021

Mother: Brittny Rackham

Father: Nefi Lopez

Address: Twin Falls

