Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Rileigh Ann Olson
Baby Girl
Born: 12/2/21
Mother: Mackenzie Huckabey
Father: Colten Olson
Address: Twin Falls
Cyrus Dean Boyd
Baby Boy
Born: 12/2/21
Mother: Blakely Begley
Father: Dillon Boyd
Address: Twin Falls
Eric Tyler Michael McClure
Baby Boy
Born: 12/3/21
Mother: Rhiannon McClure
Address: Bliss
Maverick Stanford Scott
Baby Boy
Born: 12/3/21
Mother: Allie Scott
Father: Jonathan Scott
Address: Twin Falls
Elliott Michael Humbach
Baby Boy
Born: 12/5/21
Mother: Haley Humbach
Father: Justin Humbach
Address: Kimberly
Jude Marshall Henderson
Baby Boy
Born: 12/5/21
Mother: Carissa Yearsley
Father: Monte Henderson
Address: Twin Falls
Rowan Cole Wardell
Baby Boy
Born: 12/6/21
Mother: Jamie Wardell
Father: Jacob Wardell
Address: Twin Falls
Damian Campos
Baby Boy
Born: 12/6/21
Mother: Maria Elizabeth Arizmendi
Father: Sergio Campos
Address: Twin Falls
Savannah Rena Madden
Baby Girl
Born 12/6/2021
Mother: Cheyanne Mitchell
Father: Brnadon Madden
Address: Paul
Rhett Casen Bivens
Baby Boy
Born 12/7/2021
Mother: Hailey Bivens
Father: Braun Bivens
Twin Falls
Chloe Amaia Mendez Avila
Baby Girl
Born 12/7/2021
Mother: Francisca Mendez
Father: Gilberto Mendez
Address: Gooding
Jaelynn Rae Lopez
Baby Girl
Born 12/7/2021
Mother: Brittny Rackham
Father: Nefi Lopez
Address: Twin Falls