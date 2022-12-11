Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

Lincoln William Calbo
Baby Boy
Born: 12/1/22
Mother: Maura Lyda
Father: Jacob Calbo
Address: Twin Falls
Andrew Grayor Durst
Baby Boy
Born: 12/1/22
Mother: Kara Miller
Father: Thomas Durst
Address: Orofino
McKenzie Kallie Anne Child
Baby Girl
Born: 12/2/22
Mother: Heather Child
Father: Kevyn Child
Address: Gooding
Hazel Marie Williams
Baby Girl
Born: 12/3/22
Mother: McKensie Williams
Father: Dustin Williams
Address: Burley
Lyla Kay Coggins
Baby Girl
Born: 12/3/22
Mother: Alison Louise Coggins
Father: Kevin Bradley Coggins
Address: Rupert
Yeshua Alvaro Smith
Baby Boy
Born: 12/3/22
Mother: Elizabeth Smith
Father: Samual Smith
Address: Buhl
Reina Yuritzi Gonzalez
Baby Girl
Born: 12/4/22
Mother: Ruby Gonzalez
Father: Juan Gonzalez
Address: Hagerman
Rosalina Maria Rill
Baby Girl
Born: 12/2/22
Mother: Kelly Marie Henson
Father: Brandon Allen Rill
Address: Twin Falls
Abby Jo Crawford
Baby Girl
Born: 12/6/22
Mother: Anna Crawford
Father: Tanner Crawford
Address: Kimberly
Griswold Gibson Griffith
Baby Boy
Born: 12/6/22
Mother: Libby Griffith
Father: Thomas Griffith
Address: Kimberly
Cecilia Opal Lopez Cuevas
Baby Girl
Born: 12/7/2022
Mother: Jordyn Lopez Cuevas
Father: Will Lopez Cuevas
Address: Buhl