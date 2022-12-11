 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  •

Lincoln William Calbo

Baby Boy

Born: 12/1/22

Mother: Maura Lyda

Father: Jacob Calbo

Address: Twin Falls

Andrew Grayor Durst

Baby Boy

Born: 12/1/22

Mother: Kara Miller

Father: Thomas Durst

Address: Orofino

McKenzie Kallie Anne Child

Baby Girl

Born: 12/2/22

Mother: Heather Child

Father: Kevyn Child

Address: Gooding

Hazel Marie Williams

Baby Girl

Born: 12/3/22

Mother: McKensie Williams

Father: Dustin Williams

Address: Burley

Lyla Kay Coggins

Baby Girl

Born: 12/3/22

Mother: Alison Louise Coggins

Father: Kevin Bradley Coggins

Address: Rupert

Yeshua Alvaro Smith

Baby Boy

Born: 12/3/22

Mother: Elizabeth Smith

Father: Samual Smith

Address: Buhl

Reina Yuritzi Gonzalez

Baby Girl

Born: 12/4/22

Mother: Ruby Gonzalez

Father: Juan Gonzalez

Address: Hagerman

Rosalina Maria Rill

Baby Girl

Born: 12/2/22

Mother: Kelly Marie Henson

Father: Brandon Allen Rill

Address: Twin Falls

Abby Jo Crawford

Baby Girl

Born: 12/6/22

Mother: Anna Crawford

Father: Tanner Crawford

Address: Kimberly

Griswold Gibson Griffith

Baby Boy

Born: 12/6/22

Mother: Libby Griffith

Father: Thomas Griffith

Address: Kimberly

Cecilia Opal Lopez Cuevas

Baby Girl

Born: 12/7/2022

Mother: Jordyn Lopez Cuevas

Father: Will Lopez Cuevas

Address: Buhl

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
Tags

