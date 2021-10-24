 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

  • 0

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Harper Rayne Grant

Baby Girl

Born: 10/10/21

Mother: Lauren Ashley Capps

Father: Kendall Grant

Address: Eden

Everett James Harper

Baby Boy

Born: 10/15/21

Mother: Elaine Lynnette Harper

Father: Jonathan Edward Harper

Address: Jerome

Raena Leticia Sanchez

Baby Girl

Born: 10/16/21

Mother: Chelsey Ann Lay

Father: Maurice Andrew Sanchez

Address: Twin Falls

Bodee K. Darrington

Baby Boy

Born: 10/17/21

Mother: Makenna Darrington

People are also reading…

Father: Kyle Darrington

Address: Declo

Baby girl shoes
(COURTESY PHOTO)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News