Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley
Harper Rayne Grant
Baby Girl
Born: 10/10/21
Mother: Lauren Ashley Capps
Father: Kendall Grant
Address: Eden
Everett James Harper
Baby Boy
Born: 10/15/21
Mother: Elaine Lynnette Harper
Father: Jonathan Edward Harper
Address: Jerome
Raena Leticia Sanchez
Baby Girl
Born: 10/16/21
Mother: Chelsey Ann Lay
Father: Maurice Andrew Sanchez
Address: Twin Falls
Bodee K. Darrington
Baby Boy
Born: 10/17/21
Mother: Makenna Darrington
Father: Kyle Darrington
Address: Declo