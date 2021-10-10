 Skip to main content
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls
Stork report: Births in Twin Falls

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Aurieanah Briggs

Baby Girl

Born: 9/30/21

Mother: Kristen Wilcox

Address: Twin Falls

Misk Lateef

Baby Girl

Born: 9/30/21

Mother: Maryam Altaha

Father: Ziad Alnoaemi

Address: Twin Falls

Gabriel Ethan Gonsalez-Cuevas

Baby Boy

Born: 9/30/21

Mother: Karen Cuevas

Father: Jose Gonsalez-Duque

Address: Twin Fallls

Kimberlynn Elaine Patterson

Baby Girl

Born: 9/30/21

Mother: Julie Griffin

Mother: Patricia Patterson

Address: Twin Falls

Nash Michael Christensen

Baby Boy

Born: 10/1/21

Mother: Alexsis Gnagey

Father: Solomon Christensen

Address: Shoshone

Audrey Zelma Lapray

Baby Girl

Born: 10/2/21

Mother: Patricia DeVries

Father: Alex Lapray

Address: Buhl

Lance Martin Dahle

Baby Boy

Born: 10/4/21

Mother: Lydia Dahle

Father: Tim Dahle

Address: Twin Falls

Ashton Jose Bettencourt

Baby Boy

Born: 10/3/21

Oliver Helder Bettencourt

Baby Boy

Born: 10/3/21

Mother: Shandra Bettencourt

Father: Daniel Bettencourt

Address: Buhl

Embersyn Raven Rae McDaniel

Baby Girl

Born: 10/5/21

Mother: Jessica Marie McDaniel

Father: Ruben Dean McDaniel

Address: Kimberly

