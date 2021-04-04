Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome
Quinn Arthur Nicholson, son of Katy (Nuffer) Nicholson and Chase Nicholson of Wendell, was born March 19, 2021.
Aspen Rae Koyle, daughter of Sierra Koyle and Shane Koyle of Kimberly, was born March 22, 2021.
Brailynn Irene Hills, daughter of Milyssa and Skyler Hills of Hansen, was born March 24, 2021.
Axel Paul Bos, son of Shayla Ruhter and Justin Bos of Elko, Nev., was born March 25, 2021.
George Antonio Sanchez, son of Georgina Gorham and Francisco Sanchez of Twin Falls, was born March 25, 2021.
Esmeralda Muro Estrada, daughter of Erika Estrada and Enrique Muro of Jerome, was born March 25, 2021.
Willa Jade Brunk, daughter of Brittney Nelson Brunk and Jason Brunk of Rupert, was born March 26, 2021.
Lucille Couchis, daughter of Katie Osterhout and Walker Couchis of Burley, was born March 26, 2021.
Misael Alejandro Gastelum, son of Crystal Nakamura and Corit Gastelum Guerrero of Burley, was born March 26, 2021.
Josie Erin Watt, daughter of Erin Elizabeth Watt and Alexander William Watt of Twin Falls, of March 27, 2021, 2021.
Virgil Lee Haase, Jr. son of Samantha Ann Marie Perez and Virgil Lee Haase of Gooding, was born March 27, 2021.
Layne Ryan Magruder, son of Molly Hodges and Tony Magruder of Spring Creek, Nev., was born March 29, 2021.
Charlotte Joy Wilson, daughter of Natalie Wilson and Jacob Wilson of Twin Falls, was born March 29, 2021.
Anaya Rose Huff, daughter of Brittany Layna Huff of Jerome, was born March 30, 2021.
Marie Mercado, daughter of Braylyn Marie and Jesse Ray Mercado of Jerome, was born March 31, 2021.
Raiden Thomas Spencer, son of Faith Nicole James and Aaron Lloyd Spencer, was born April 1, 2021.