Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome

Quinn Arthur Nicholson, son of Katy (Nuffer) Nicholson and Chase Nicholson of Wendell, was born March 19, 2021.

Aspen Rae Koyle, daughter of Sierra Koyle and Shane Koyle of Kimberly, was born March 22, 2021.

Brailynn Irene Hills, daughter of Milyssa and Skyler Hills of Hansen, was born March 24, 2021.

Axel Paul Bos, son of Shayla Ruhter and Justin Bos of Elko, Nev., was born March 25, 2021.

George Antonio Sanchez, son of Georgina Gorham and Francisco Sanchez of Twin Falls, was born March 25, 2021.

Esmeralda Muro Estrada, daughter of Erika Estrada and Enrique Muro of Jerome, was born March 25, 2021.

Willa Jade Brunk, daughter of Brittney Nelson Brunk and Jason Brunk of Rupert, was born March 26, 2021.

Lucille Couchis, daughter of Katie Osterhout and Walker Couchis of Burley, was born March 26, 2021.

Misael Alejandro Gastelum, son of Crystal Nakamura and Corit Gastelum Guerrero of Burley, was born March 26, 2021.