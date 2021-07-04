Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

Ximena Juliana Estrada Delatorriente, daughter of Ramona Raquel Delatorriente and Jaime Estrada of Twin Falls, was born June 26, 2021.

Isaiah Maciel Govea, son of Stephanie Govea and Jaime Maciel of Jerome, was born June 27, 2021.

Gabriel Nicholas Ramon Bernal, son of Sophia Salazar-Bernal and Jose Ramon Bernal of Gooding, was born June 28, 2021.

Thiago Alessandro Arizmendi, son of Evelin Arizmendi and Alex Arizmendi of Buhl, was born June 28, 2021.

Mariella Elliott, daughter of Estella Elliott and David Elliott of Buhl, was born June 28, 2021.

Christian Leopoldo Bonilla, son of Rosa Mahoney and Christian Mahoney of Burley, was born June 29, 2021.

Tate Olen Lagle, son of Christina Lagle and Jake Lagle of Hagerman, was born June 29, 2021.

Audianna Marie Massey, daughter of Falicia Jean Macchione and Keith Michael Massey of Twin Falls, was born June 29, 2021.

Camdyn Levi LaCombe, son of Jenice LaCombe and Darrick LaCombe of Spring Creek, Nevada, was born June 30, 2021.