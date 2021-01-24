Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Juniper Mazikeen Murray, daughter of Kaomi Joy Murphy and Anthony Michael Murray of Wendell, was born Jan. 14, 2021.

Gabriel Sanders Herrera, son of Ashtyn Herrera and James Herrera of Kimberly, was born Jan. 14, 2021.

Clyde Beckett Petersen, son of Audrey Petersen and Luke Petersen of Hagerman, was born Jan. 18, 2021.

Lamont Andrew Gonzalez, son of Audrey Michelle Gonzalez and Slade Lamont Gonzalez of Hollister, was born Jan. 19, 2021.

Oakland Brent Pollock, son of Michaela Jean Turner and Nicholas Anthony Pollock of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 19, 2021.

Luxlee Grace Hansen, daughter of Kendra Werner and Curtis Hansen of Jerome, was born Jan. 19, 2021.

Elisabeth Sylvia De Jong, daughter of Anna Elisha De Jong and James Gerben De Jong of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 19, 2021.

Ryker Levi Goff, son of Tyrell Jamie Goff of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 19, 2021.

Brielle Keona Franco, daughter of Sarah Franco and Jerry Franco Jr. of Burley, was born Jan. 19, 2021.

