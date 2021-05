Stork report: Births at Twin Falls hospital

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Zander Lars Amoth, son of Ashlie Renae Amoth and Todd Amoth of Wendell, was born April 21, 2021.

Bo Ryan De Mello, son of Kimberly De Mello and Dustin De Mello of Wendell, was born April 23, 2021.

Everleigh Faye Zaun, daughter of Regina Anne Zaun and Joseph Michael Zaun of Wendell, was born April 23, 2021.

Gentry Don Dasilva, son of Lyndsi Rose Dasilva and Brian Manuel Dasilva of Hagerman, was born April 23, 2021.

Wyatt Kellen Lewis, son of Rebekah Lewis and Kellen Lewis of Twin Falls, was born April 23, 2021.

Hansen Joseph Page, son of Tressa Page and Nathan Page of Kimberly, was born April 24, 2021.

Oaklynn Monroe Maestas, daughter of Aushulai Lindsay and Corey Maestas of Twin Falls, was born April 24, 2021.

Traecer James Dowd, son of Normandi Dowd and Trell Dowd of Twin Falls, was born April 24, 2021.

Kameron Dean Quintana, son of Mikaela Salazar and Dean Quintana of Twin Falls, was born April 25, 2021.